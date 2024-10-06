Russian honeytrap Brexit plot is ‘no surprise’, says Irish PM

Simon Harris, Ireland’s taoiseach, was asked if he knew the name of the politiican targeted by Russia but declined to comment - Brian Lawless/PA

Russian activity in Ireland should come as no surprise to anyone, the Irish premier has said after reports that a politician was recruited during Brexit negotiations.

Simon Harris, the taoiseach, was commenting on a report alleging that Russian intelligence recruited an Irish politician as an agent.

The Sunday Times said Russian intelligence set a “honeytrap” for the unnamed politician during the Brexit talks, with one aim being to undermine relations between Britain, Ireland and the EU.

The paper also reported that the potential agent, code-named Cobalt, remains in the Irish parliament despite being identified by the Irish military and security services.

Asked about the report in Dublin on Sunday, Mr Harris said he would not comment on matters of security, but added: “It shouldn’t come as any surprise to any of us that Russia seeks … to distort public opinion and is active in relation to that across the world, and that Ireland is not immune from that.”

He added: “We’ve also seen a very significant increase in that level of activity since the brutal invasion by Russia of Ukraine.”

Pressed to say if he knew who the alleged agent was, Mr Harris said: “We never comment on this kind of thing. I’m not sure of any country does comment in relation to security matters.

“But I can tell you that as taoiseach I am satisfied that our gardai and our intelligence services, working internationally with counterparts, take this issue very, very seriously.”