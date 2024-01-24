Russian military plane crashes 'with 65 captured Ukrainians on board' near border in Belgorod

Video appears to show an explosion after the plane crash (Evening Standard)

A Russian Ilyushin Il-76 military transport plane has reportedly crashed in Russia's Belgorod region.

Citing a Russian Ministry of Defence release, state news agency RIA said the plane crashed around 11am local time (8am in the UK) on Wednesday, and was carrying 65 "captured military personnel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces".

It said that along with the prisoners, "who were being transported for exchange", the plane was carrying six crew members and three other people, when it crashed.

There was no immediate information on the cause.

Video posted on the Telegram messenger app by Baza, a channel linked to Russian security services, showed a large aircraft falling towards the ground and exploding in a vast fireball.

The Il-76 is a military transport aircraft designed to airlift troops, cargo, military equipment and weapons. It has a normal crew of five people, and can carry up to 90 passengers.

Details of who was on board the plane have not yet been independently verified.

Local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Wednesday an unspecified "incident" had occurred in the region's Korochansky district, northeast of Belgorod city, and that he was going to inspect the site.

He said investigators and emergency workers were already on the scene.

The Kremlin said in response to a reporter's question that it was looking into the situation.

Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, has come under frequent attack from Ukraine in recent months, including a December missile strike which killed 25 people.