Russian missile attack kills four in Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih

(Reuters) - A Russian missile attack killed at least four people and damaged an educational facility in the city of Kryvyi Rih in southern-central Ukraine on Friday, the regional governor said.

At least five others were hurt, and three of them were in a serious condition in hospital, Serhiy Lysak, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, said on Telegram.

Two five-storey buildings were damaged and one caught fire, he said.

Several explosions reverberated through the city, witnesses said on social media, after Ukraine's air force warned of the threat of a ballistic missile attack from Russia-occupied Crimea.

Russia, which began it's full-scale invasion of Ukraine almost three years ago, did not immediately comment on the reports from Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

