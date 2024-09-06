Russian missile attack kills one in Ukraine's Pavlohrad, governor says

KYIV (Reuters) - A Russian missile attack on Friday killed one civilian and wounded at least 30 other people, including three children, in the Ukrainian city of Pavlohrad, regional governor Serhiy Lysak said.

Lysak, governor for the central Dnipropetrovsk region, said the attack caused several fires across the city and damaged a residential high-rise building.

"Thirty people were injured in Pavlohrad. Three of them are children," he said on the Telegram messaging app. He said that a nine-year-old girl and two boys, aged four and 11, had suffered in the attack.

The industrial city of Pavlohrad had a pre-war population of about 100,000 people. It is an important railway hub for the Dnipropetrovsk region, connecting it to the east of the country where the Russian forces are slowly inching forward towards the city of Pokrovsk.

(Reporting by Olena Harmash; Editing by Alison Williams)