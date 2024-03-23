Russian missile hits Ukraine's largest dam

STORY: "Only the hydroelectric power station itself was hit eight times," Yuriy Bielousov, head of the war department of the General Prosecutor's office, told national TV.

Russia on Friday staged its largest air strike on Ukrainian energy infrastructure of the war, hitting a vast dam, killing at least five people and leaving more than a million others without electricity, Kyiv said.

Ukraine, which has long urged allies to supply more air defenses, said its energy system had received emergency power supplies from neighboring Poland, Romania and Slovakia, as seven of its regions faced blackouts.

Moscow says attacks on Ukraine's power infrastructure are legitimate strikes aimed at weakening the enemy's military.