Russian missile strike kills six and injures 11 in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv

At least six people have been killed and 11 more wounded after Russian missile strikes hit Kharkiv overnight, according to local officials.

Missile strikes on Ukraine's second largest city damaged residential buildings, a petrol station, a kindergarten, a cafe, a shop and cars, governor of the Kharkiv region Oleh Syniehubov said.

Russia fired 32 Iranian-made Shahed drones and six missiles at Ukraine overnight, according to the air force commander.

Ukrainian air defence forces shot down three cruise missiles and 28 drones, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk said in a statement.

"Russian killers continue to terrorise Ukrainians and attack Kharkiv and other peaceful cities," he said.

The Russian military has not commented on the strikes but said Ukraine fired Vampire rockets at Russia on Saturday morning.

All 10 of them were shot down over Russia's border region of Belgorod by air defence systems, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

The attack came after Ukraine conducted "coordinated strikes" in the early hours of Friday against a military airbase inside Russia, targeting Russian fighter planes.

The operation included attacks against SU-34 fighter-bombers, which have been used by the Russian military to hit Ukrainian forces in Ukraine, a Ukrainian source told Sky News.