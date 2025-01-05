Russian newspaper says its reporter killed by Ukraine drone strike

A vehicle carrying journalist Alexander Martemyanov was reportedly returning from the Russian-held city of Gorlivka when it was hit (file photo) [Getty Images]

Russian state newspaper Izvestia says one of its freelance reporters has been killed in a drone strike near the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.

Moscow has accused Ukraine's military of deliberately targeting Alexander Martemyanov. Ukraine has not commented.

Izvestia said a civilian vehicle carrying Martemyanov was struck as it travelled on a highway in a Russian-occupied zone.

Five other media workers were reportedly injured in the same attack.

"The Ukrainian army launched a drone strike on a civilian car carrying Izvestia's freelance correspondent Alexander Martemyanov," the news outlet reported on its Telegram channel.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The car was located far from the line of contact."

The vehicle was returning from covering shelling in the Russian-held city of Gorlivka when it was hit, Russia's state RIA news agency said.

Two RIA journalists were wounded in the attack, the agency added.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the incident "deliberate murder".

In a statement, she described it as "another brutal crime in a series of bloody atrocities" carried out by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's government.

The EU blocked Russian outlets - including Izvestia and RIA - in May, accusing them of enabling the "spread and support the Russian propaganda and war of aggression against Ukraine".

The Committee to Protect Journalists says at least 15 journalists have been killed since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.