Russian plane carrying Ukrainian POWs crashes: RIA cites defense ministry

STORY: The plane was carrying 74 people, including six crew and three guards when it crashed, RIA cited the defense ministry as saying. There was no immediate information on the cause.

Andrei Kartapolov, a lawmaker in Russia's parliament and a retired general, said during a parliamentary session that the plane had been shot down by three missiles. He did not say what the source of his information was.

Reuters could not immediately verify details of who was on board, but Russia and Ukraine regularly swap prisoners of war. Ukraine's defense ministry and air force did not immediately reply to requests for comment.