UK rejects Putin apology over deadly Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash

Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas advanced after Russian President Vladimir Putin cast further doubt on the likelihood of a deal to maintain flows to Europe via Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergMigrant Crisis Pushed US Homelessness to Record High in 2024Benchmark futures settled 4.4% higher after jumping as much as 5% Friday, posting a second consecutive weekly increase. Putin said Thursday it would be impossible to arrange a new transit contract before year’s end, when the current agreement ex