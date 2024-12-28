UK rejects Putin apology over deadly Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash
The UK has rejected Vladimir Putin's apology over the deadly Azerbaijan Airlines crash and called for an independent investigation.
Russian air defense systems may have brought down an Azerbaijani airliner this week, a U.S. official said Friday after an Azerbaijani minister also suggested the plane was hit by a weapon, citing expert analysis and survivor accounts.
The investigation into Wednesday's plane crash in Kazakhstan is ongoing. The Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190 had been diverted on its way from Baku to Grozny in Chechnya for reasons that remain unclear. According to Azerbaijani sources, the plane was accidentally shot down by Russian air defenses while engaging Ukrainian drones. 38 of the 67 people on board were killed.
