Russian Speedboat Destroyed in Overnight Drone Attack in Crimea, Ukraine Says

Ukraine’s intelligence service said it used a marine drone to destroy a Russian speedboat in Crimea, footage released on Monday, May 6, showed.

Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate said the Magura V5 attack drone targeted the speedboat as it said recent attacks had forced Russia to “hide” the larger ships of its Black Sea fleet away from the peninsula.

Ukraine has targeted several Russian ships with marine drones, destroying vessels including the Cesar Kunikov, the Ivanovets, and the Sergei Kotov, as well as damaging the Ivan Khurs.

The Russian military had yet to comment on the attack. Credit: Defense Intelligence of Ukraine via Storyful