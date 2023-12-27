Russian strikes cause widespread electrical outages in Kherson region

Three people were killed in Russian UAV attacks on Ukraine between Tuesday and Wednesday which left 70% of Kherson region without power, according to officials. Photo by Igor Tkachenko/EPA-EFE

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Russian strikes in Ukraine's Kherson region caused serious electrical disruptions which have left up to 70% of residents without power Wednesday, according to local officials.

"Due to Russian shelling, the energy infrastructure of Kherson was badly damaged. 70% of subscribers remain without electricity," Kherson regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin posted to Telegram.

Prokudin said efforts are underway to restore power.

"Energy workers are already working. Now they are determining the degree of damage, after that they immediately begin emergency restoration work," Prokudin said.

Though the Kherson region was liberated from Russian forces in November of 2022, at least 400 people have been killed in Russian strikes since then.

The Ukrainian air force said air defenses intercepted 32 Iranian-built Shahed suicide drones between Tuesday and Wednesday.

"A total of 46 'Shahed 136/131' launches were recorded, which attacked in waves at different times," the Ukrainian air force said in a Telegram post Wednesday.

Three people were killed in the strikes, two in Odessa region, and one in Kherson, according to the Ukrainian Prosecutor General.

The strikes follow a successful Ukrainian attack Tuesday on the Russian landing vessel Novocherkassk.

Additionally, the Ukrainian armed forces say they have repelled 14 Russian assaults on the left bank of the Dnieper river.