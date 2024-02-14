Russian strikes kill three in Ukraine's eastern city of Donetsk

Russian bombing raids killed three people including a child late Tuesday near Ukraine's eastern city of Donetsk, local authorities said.

The strikes hit nine apartment blocks and a hospital in Selydove, about 20 kilometres (12 miles) west of the front line, the local council said on Telegram.

Twelve people were also injured in the bombing, including four children, it added.

According to the governor of Donetsk region, Vadym Filachkine, the first strike took place at around 11:30 pm (2130 GMT) and the second at around 01:00 am (2300 GMT).

About 100 patients were evacuated from the damaged hospital to the nearby towns of Pokrovsk and Myrnograd, he added on Telegram.

No details were available about the type of strikes that were carried out.

Selydove, which had a population of around 21,000 before the war, is located on the outskirts of the large city of Donetsk, which has been occupied by Russia since 2014.

Two Ukrainian drones were intercepted overnight by Russian air defence over the Belgorod region, near the border with Ukraine, Russia's state news agency RIA Novosti reported citing the defence ministry.

Another drone was intercepted over the western region of Voronezh, and six others over the Black Sea, it added.

(AFP)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English