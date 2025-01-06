Russian students can now get cash payments for having babies as Kremlin struggles with birth rate at ‘catastrophic’ low

Jason Ma
Updated ·3 min read
Vladimir Putin at a perinatal center in Kaliningrad in 2011.

  • Some female college students in Russia can now receive payments for giving birth to healthy babies. This comes as the country’s birth rate hit a “catastrophic” low last year while Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine has resulted in heavy casualties and a mass exodus.

The new year brings with it new laws in Russia, where nearly a dozen regional governments will now pay female college students to give birth to healthy babies.

In Russia’s northwestern republic of Karelia, for example, lawmakers passed a bill in July to begin payments this year of 100,000 rubles, or about $910 at current exchange rates.

Women must be full-time students at a local university, under 25 years old, and residents of Karelia. But they won’t be paid if the baby is stillborn, according to the independent daily the Moscow Times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tomsk in central Russia has a similar incentive, and at least 11 regional governments overall reportedly pay female students for giving birth.

Meanwhile, Russia’s federal government offers maternity payments that went up at the start of the year. First-time mothers can now receive 677,000 rubles ($6,150) in 2025, up from 630,400 last year. And women who have a second child can get 894,000 rubles ($8,130), up from 833,000 rubles.

The payments come as the Kremlin looks for ways to reverse Russia’s ongoing demographic crisis.

During the first half of 2024, just 599,600 children were born in Russia—the lowest in 25 years and 16,000 lower than the same time in 2023. That total included a historically low June, when the monthly birth rate dipped below 100,000 for the first time ever.

“This is catastrophic for the future of the nation,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in July.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russia’s population currently sits at about 146 million, down from 148 million in the early 1990s, and the United Nations has predicted it could collapse to 74 million to 112 million by 2100.

At the same time, Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine has resulted in dead and wounded that are estimated to exceed 600,000. The launch of the full-scale invasion in 2022 also prompted more than 1 million Russians, mostly young and educated, to flee the country.

Russia’s efforts to reverse its demographic trends extend beyond financial incentives. The government has also restricted access to abortions and criminalized “child-free” propaganda.

Even a Russian reality TV show modeled on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant changed from depicting cautionary tales about teenage pregnancy to emphasizing the “beauty of motherhood,” according to the Washington Post.

And according to Ivan Krastev, chair of the Center for Liberal Strategies in Bulgaria, and Stephen Holmes, a law professor at New York University, Putin is so obsessed with Russia’s shrinking population that it was a factor in his decision to invade Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Putin understands that, in the world of tomorrow, Russia will be a territorial giant and population dwarf,” they wrote in Foreign Policy magazine last month.

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com

Latest Stories

  • AP Top Stories January 6 A

    Here's the latest for Monday January 6th: U.S. Congress to certify results of presidential election; FBI says New Orleans attack suspect recorded video of French Quarter with Meta smart glasses; South Korea says North Korea launched ballistic missile; Winter storm affecting much of U.S.

  • Ukraine will ask allies to boost its air defenses at a meeting in Germany, Zelenskyy says

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he will again call on allies to boost its air defenses at this week's meeting in Germany, as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes over later this month with a vow to end the almost three-year war quickly.

  • Hezbollah leader Nasrallah was killed last year inside the war operations room, aide says

    BEIRUT (AP) — Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike last year while inside the militant group's war operations room, according to new details Sunday disclosed by a senior Hezbollah official.

  • North Korea launches ballistic missile as Blinken arrives in Seoul

    North Korea launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile into the East Sea on Monday, South Korea's military said, as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Seoul amid a political crisis in the country.

  • Austrian Far-Right Leader Kickl Gets Chance to Form Government

    (Bloomberg) -- More than three months after winning the most seats at federal elections, far-right leader Herbert Kickl is on track to become the Freedom Party’s first Austrian chancellor in a tie-up with the conservative People’s Party.Most Read from BloombergIs This Weird Dome the Future of Watching Sports?NYC Congestion Pricing to Take Effect After Years of DelaysNYC Congestion Pricing Takes Effect After Years of DelaysNYPD Seeking Gunmen After 10 People Wounded Outside Queens VenueNYC Conges

  • Copper Climbs on Report Trump Could Pare Back Tariff Plans

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper rallied more than 1% in London after the Washington Post reported that US President-elect Donald Trump’s aides are exploring tariff plans that would be applied to every country but only cover imports of key goods.Most Read from BloombergIs This Weird Dome the Future of Watching Sports?NYC Congestion Pricing to Take Effect After Years of DelaysDon’t Shrink the BusNYC’s Subway Violence Deters Drive to Bring Workers Back to OfficeCan American Drivers Learn to Love Roundabouts?

  • Russia alleges journalist killed by drone attack in occupied Ukraine, calls on UN to condemn Kyiv

    Russia is demanding the United Nations condemn Kyiv following an alleged drone attack that it claims killed a journalist working for a Russian outlet and injured several others.

  • As he prepares to leave office, Biden urges incoming Democratic lawmakers to reach across the aisle

    President Joe Biden on Sunday called on incoming Democratic lawmakers who will govern in the minority to always be mindful of other people’s perspectives — even when they may be wrong. At a reception meant to welcome new, mostly young, Democratic lawmakers to Washington, the nation's oldest and outgoing Democratic president — reflective as he shared some war stories of his past and pointed to challenges ahead — urged the new generation of legislators to listen and work across the aisle. “We don’t do that anymore," he said in the White House State Room.

  • South Korea says North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the sea

    North Korea on Monday fired a ballistic missile that flew 1,100 kilometers (685 miles) before landing in waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, South Korea’s military said, extending its weapons testing weeks before Donald Trump returns as U.S. president. The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the midrange missile was fired from an area near the North Korean capital Pyongyang and that the launch preparations were detected in advance by the U.S. and South Korean militaries. It denounced the launch as a provocation that poses a serious threat to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

  • North Korea tests mid-range missile as Blinken visits Seoul

    SEOUL (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said a North Korean missile test carried out during his visit to Seoul on Monday was a reminder of the need to deepen Washington's cooperation with South Korea and Japan to deter an emboldened Pyongyang. North Korea fired what appeared to be an intermediate-range ballistic missile at around noon (0300 GMT), which flew more than 1,100 kilometres (690 miles) east before falling into the sea, according to South Korea's military. Speaking a few hours later, Blinken told a news conference the launch underscored the importance of collaboration between the U.S., South Korea and Japan, including on sharing real-time missile data and holding trilateral military exercises.

  • Trump responds to Trudeau's resignation with dig about Canada being 51st state

    WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump says Justin Trudeau resigned because he knows the United States will not put up with trade deficits with Canada and says many Canadians would love being the 51st state.

  • Prorogation of parliament kills capital gains tax changes tech community fought

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's move to step down and prorogue parliament has killed a series of changes his government proposed to capital gains.

  • ‘This Is Sickening’: Trump Slammed for Jan. 6 Take at Secret Mar-a-Lago Bash

    Hosts of MSNBC’s The Weekend were unable to contain their fury over Donald Trump reportedly celebrating efforts to overturn the 2020 election at a secretive party on Saturday night. The bash, held at Mar-a-Lago without prior advertisement or invitations sent out to the press, featured the Republican president-elect praising attorney John Eastman’s role in pressuring then-Vice President Mike Pence not to certify the results of the presidential vote four years ago, NBC News reported. Against a bac

  • Harris Sends a Message to America as She Certifies Her Own Election Defeat to Trump

    Vice President Kamala Harris shared a message to the nation Monday as she prepared to preside over a joint session of Congress to certify her defeat to Donald Trump in the 2024 election. “The peaceful transfer of power is one of the most fundamental principles of American democracy,” Harris says in the video address. “As much as any other principle, it is what distinguishes our system of government from monarchy or tyranny.” “Today at the United States Capitol, I will perform my constitutional d

  • MAGA Official Finally Agrees to Lower Flags for Jimmy Carter After Dem Backlash

    Democrats on New York’s Long Island cried foul over the weekend after a Donald Trump-supporting county executive did not lower his jurisdiction’s flags to half-staff in honor of the late President Jimmy Carter, who died last Sunday at the age of 100. Nassau County executive Bruce Blakeman seemingly relented and released a statement Sunday saying that he would allow flags to be lowered for just three days—a significantly shorter period of time than most other municipalities in New York State and

  • Ukraine says Russia just lost a battalion. Retired US colonel explains what impact that may have

    Retired Air Force Col. Cedric Leighton talks with CNN’s Jessica Dean about the war between Russia and Ukraine, and how the incoming Trump administration may try to end the conflict.

  • Canada PM Trudeau is likely to announce resignation, source says

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is increasingly likely to announce he intends to step down, though he has not made a final decision, a source familiar with Trudeau's thinking said on Sunday. The source spoke to Reuters after the Globe and Mail reported that Trudeau was expected to announce as early as Monday that he would quit as leader of Canada's ruling Liberal Party after nine years in office. Trudeau's departure would leave the party without a permanent head at a time when polls show the Liberals will badly lose to the official opposition Conservatives in an election that must be held by late October.

  • Trump Wants To Eliminate Income Taxes: Here’s What That Would Mean for the Economy and Your Wallet

    During his 2024 presidential campaign, President-elect Donald Trump suggested that he is considering instituting a policy of tariffs that would lead to the elimination of the federal income tax. Find...

  • Canadian dollar jumps on Trudeau and tariff reports

    The Canadian dollar rose to a near three-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, as investors weighed the potential for Canada's economy to escape broad-based U.S. tariffs and a report that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would resign. The loonie was trading 0.7% higher at 1.4350 to the U.S. dollar, or 69.69 U.S. cents, after touching its strongest intraday level since Dec. 17 at 1.4280. Trudeau will announce on Monday that he intends to step down as Liberal leader but he will stay on in his post until the party has chosen a replacement, CBC News reported, citing sources.

  • Justin Trudeau resigns: How Canadian politicians, and Donald Trump, reacted — 'out of control'

    Trudeau announced he will not lead the Liberal Party into the next election after weeks of politicians from all stripes calling for him to resign.