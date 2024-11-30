Russian and Syrian jets bomb Aleppo as rebels reportedly capture half of city

The Daily Beast

Pete Hegseth’s mother trashed his character in a blistering email shortly after his contentious divorce from his second wife, Samantha, the mother of three of his children. Penelope Hegseth, 70, wrote that President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for defense secretary had been mistreating women for years. “On behalf of all the women (and I know it’s many) you have abused in some way, I say… get some help and take an honest look at yourself,” she wrote on April 30, 2018.