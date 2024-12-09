Russian TV says Syria's Assad and his family are in Moscow

STORY: Syria's former President Bashar al-Assad has fled to Moscow with his family after Russia granted them asylum on humanitarian grounds.

Russian news agencies confirmed his arrival to the capital on Sunday after speaking to a Kremlin source.

The source added that a deal had been done with Syrian opposition leaders to ensure the safety of Russian military bases in Syria, including Russia’s only repair and replenishment hub on the Mediterranean Sea.

However some Russian war bloggers said the situation around the bases was extremely tense and the source did not say how long the security guarantee lasted.

It all began hours earlier on Sunday when rebel fighters raced into Damascus unopposed, ending nearly six decades of the Assad family's iron-fisted rule, after a lightning advance that reversed the course of a 13-year civil war that has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced millions.

The fall of Assad's government is a major blow to the influence of Russia and Iran in the region, and marks one of the biggest turning points in the Middle East for generations.

Top rebel commander Abu Mohammed al-Golani spoke to a large crowd in central Damascus after rebels’ swept through the city and announced Assad’s ouster.

"Within 11 days, by God’s grace, Syria was liberated from its north to its south and from its east to its west. This is God’s support. Thanks to God, we have witnessed with our own eyes how 13 years of suffering are being healed through this great victory."

:: File

Russia's Foreign Ministry said Sunday that Assad had left the country after giving orders for a peaceful handover of power.

Russia's ambassador to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov

later said on his Telegram channel that Moscow had given asylum to Assad and his family.

:: Athens, Greece

Jubilant supporters of the revolt crowded Syrian embassies around the world.

:: Misrata, Libya

Assad’s fall could allow millions of refugees scattered for more than a decade in camps across Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan to finally return home.

But many questions about Syria’s future remain.

:: Sydney, Australia

When the celebrations fade, the country’s new leaders face the daunting task of trying to deliver stability to a diverse country that will need billions of dollars in aid.