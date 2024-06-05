Russian-Ukrainian man arrested following explosion near Paris in suspected terrorism conspiracy: Officials

A Russian-Ukrainian national suspected of being involved in a terrorist conspiracy was taken into custody after being injured in an explosion in France earlier this week, officials announced Wednesday.

The 26-year-old man was "picked up by firefighters in a hotel near Paris for severe burns following an explosion," the French National Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor's Office (PNAT) said in a statement.

He was taken into custody on Monday evening, the statement said.

PHOTO: A French police officer is shown on a street in Paris. (STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images)

MORE: Wisconsin warden and 8 staff members charged following probes into inmate deaths

Initial findings at the scene "led to the discovery of products and materials intended for the manufacture of explosive devices," PNAT said. "One of these devices had exploded."

The man is currently suspected of "participation" in a terrorist conspiracy and bomb plot, according to U.S. officials briefed on the incident.

PNAT has opened an investigation on suspicion of participation in a terrorist conspiracy.

Russian-Ukrainian man arrested following explosion near Paris in suspected terrorism conspiracy: Officials originally appeared on abcnews.go.com