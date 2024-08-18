Russians in Kursk city ‘ready to evacuate’ at moment’s notice

Russian rescue and volunteers assist civilians that were evacuated from the Kursk Region border - Shutterstock

Russians in Kursk city are ready to evacuate at a “moment’s notice” and already have escape plans in place should Ukrainian forces reach the city.

Locals told the Telegraph they fear Ukraine will “penetrate deep into the territory of the Russian Federation” amid its ongoing invasion of the southern border regions of Kursk and Belgorod.

They spoke of being forced to continue their daily lives as usual despite fighting edging closer to the city of Kursk, just 57 miles from the border.

Ukraine’s cross-border assault entered its thirteenth day on Sunday, with Russia redeploying “several thousand” troops from occupied areas to roll back the unprecedented advance. Volodymyr Zelensky’s troops have made steady gains, armed with Nato weapons that hold the potential to turn the tide of the war.

Maksim, a shop worker in Kursk city, described the windows of his supermarket shaking amid Ukrainian attacks but said that he and his colleagues had nowhere to shelter.

“We continued to work during attacks, there is no shelter in Kursk, it’s not the United States. The officials here do not like ordinary people,” he said. “We still live the way we lived, because we have nowhere to go.”

Maksim voiced his support for the US, whose High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, known as HIMARS, have been critical in the advance.

“I’m only for Ukraine or the United States to free us from this circus with clowns, it’s incredibly impossible for us to fight for justice in Russia.”

He claimed that countless individuals who have fled the areas of Kursk now under Ukrainian control, including the strategically significant town of Sudzha, have been left without adequate shelter.

Russian media reported that 20 evacuation centres had been set up following the attacks, but over the last few days, these have swelled to capacity as people carrying bags of hurriedly packed belongings fled from the border region.

“People have lost their homes and property literally, and they have nowhere to spend the night, for that the president promises everyone 100 dollars, isn’t it a mockery?” said Maksim.

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country’s forces had taken full control of Sudzha, the administrative centre of Sudzhansky District.

Kyiv claims to have taken over more than 80 settlements since its offensive began and, according to authorities, more than 120,000 residents in the Kursk region have already been moved.

Locals sprang into action in the dead of night on August 6, scrambling as many vehicles together as possible to evacuate those trapped as the invasion began.

Ukraine had crossed the border with pinpoint precision, and Russia was on the back foot.

Vadim Stukalov, 23, woke to the sounds of Ukrainian drone attacks in Sudzhansky District, some 50 miles east of Kursk city.

He recounted navigating back roads in the dark as he drove into the war-zone to rescue those stranded in villages with no means of escape.

Locals - shocked by the chaos of Ukraine’s advance - banded together to gather any working cars and minibuses they could find to make sure no one was left behind.

“When rockets began to hit residential buildings, the decision was made to evacuate. Ukrainian troops were already close to the area and attacked it with drones,” he said.

“There was a sense of solidarity among people who were in trouble… I felt so much fear that we wouldn’t be able to get people out.”

A lack of phone connection made the escape difficult to coordinate: cars would often depart half-empty, unsure if others were still waiting, leaving desperate people behind.

“People were moving out so quickly and we couldn’t wait around for them to get in touch,” Vadim explained. “When the first car was found, the (phone) connection was lost, so the car left and we had to look for a new transport again.”

In those moments Vadim rounded up the group he was working with, pausing for just long enough to give them the time to breathe and assess the situation.

“It was a chaotic situation. In such situations, my calm mind and sober mind are turned on. I looked after my friends, we took time to do breathing exercises together to make sure we could cope with what we needed to do.”

Sasha Bychkova, 28, recounted greeting her family in Kursk city after they had fled their homes barely ten miles from the border.

“Ukrainian tanks entered the village. They were running in a car under fire,” she said. “There were grandparents, uncles and aunts. I was worried about their life and health.”

Although she and her parents, aged 55 and 57, reside away from the frontlines, they remain on edge. When she spoke to the Telegraph on Thursday, three air raid alarms had already sounded in the city that morning.

Sasha and her parents have already crafted an escape plan, prepared and ready to be executed at a moment’s notice, should Ukraine seize control of Kursk.

‘Our escape plan is already made’

“It’s hard to talk about the possibility of Ukraine entering the city. I would like to stay here to help the wounded, but my parents would be sent to a safe place. We have a safe place ready and can go at a moment’s notice. Our escape plan is already made.”

“Bogdan”, a 26-yr-old who chose to remain anonymous for safety reasons, also fled from Ukrainian advances on August 6 from the village of Glushkovo, around a one-hour drive northwest of Sudzha.

“I came home from vacation to shelling at my home. I read the news, packed my things, took my parents and my cat and left there,” he said, recounting his escape to Kursk city.

Tired of the fighting along the border, Bogdan said neither he nor his parents were shocked by the Ukrainian advance.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, they have grown accustomed to constant tension, and the news of the frontlines shifting closer felt almost inevitable.

“Life with shelling and deaths of civilians has been going on for more than two years, so this situation does not surprise me,” he said.

“My parents, just like me, had always expected it. Besides, we have hope that everything will end and we will return. Only the cat was scared. We’ve known this was coming.”

Ukraine has driven deep into the region in several directions, facing little resistance and sowing chaos and panic.

Kyiv is tight-lipped about its intentions, neither confirming whether it plans to establish a foothold in the Kursk region nor indicating if it will retreat into Ukrainian territory.

“I am concerned that Ukrainian troops may penetrate deep into the territory of the Russian Federation,” said Bogdan.

Ukrainian soldiers, communicating with the Telegraph anonymously, said the high-stakes gamble Ukraine is making by taking the war into Russia is paying off.

“I have a positive attitude towards battles because we defend what is ours and take what is ours,” an anonymous soldier said via social media.

“There are good guys here and it was an excellent plan from the commander, everything is perfectly planned and everything is in order.”

But some Russians just want the violence to stop.

“I was born here, grew up here, spent the best years here, studied and worked. I love Russia, this is my home. But I don’t hate Ukraine and other countries,” said Bogdan.

“I will say one thing: everyone has suffered from this war and there is no winner in it.”