Russia's air attacks spark fire in Ukraine's Kharkiv, mayor says

KYIV (Reuters) - An overnight Russian air attack set a private business on fire in Kharkiv, the mayor of the city in northeastern Ukraine that has been under intermittent Russian fire since the start of the war, said early on Tuesday.

"There is a large-scale fire," the mayor, Ihor Terekhov, said on his Telegram messaging app. "All emergency services are on site. There is no information about potential casualties at this time."

There was no immediate comment from Russia. Both sides deny targeting civilians in the nearly three-year war that Russia started with a full-scale invasion on Ukraine in February 2022.

(Reporting by Oleksandr Kozhukhar in Kyiv; Writing by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Jamie Freed)