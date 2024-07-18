Russia's Belgorod region suspends work of kindergartens near Ukraine border, says official

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's southern Belgorod region has suspended the work of all children's nurseries located within a 20-kilometre radius of the border with Ukraine due to dangers posed by shelling, a Russian official said.

The Belgorod official, Anna Kutashova, said the measure - reported on Thursday by Russian media - took effect on Wednesday and will last all week. It was not clear if the closures will be extended.

Russian media said the closures will affect about 50,000 people in the region.

On Tuesday, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the regional governor, announced that access to 14 villages near the border was being shut off to most civilians, citing the "extremely difficult" security situation there.

