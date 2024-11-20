What are Russia's mobile nuclear bunkers as mass production begins?

Fears abound that Russian President Vladimir Putin could start a nuclear war (AP)
Russia has begun serial production of mobile nuclear bunkers.

The move comes amid the country’s war with Ukraine — and growing fears President Vladimir Putin could use nuclear weapons.

Mr Putin this week changed Russia's doctrine to lower the threshold for using nuclear weapons — doing so a day after the US gave Ukraine permission to use its long-range weaponry to fire into Russia

Russia’s defence ministry said Ukraine attacked an ammunition stockpile in the Bryansk region using missiles supplied by the US military's MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS).

So what are Russia’s mobile nuclear bunkers?

Here’s what we know.

What are Russia’s mobile nuclear bunkers?

The All-Russian Research Institute for Civil Defence and Emergencies says they are shelters capable of protecting people from the light radiation of a nuclear explosion and radioactive contamination of the surrounding environment.

Unlike traditional, stationary bunkers, mobile bunkers are built to be easily moved from one location to another, often on vehicles or trailers. They can be equipped with advanced shielding, air filtration systems, and other necessary survival equipment to withstand the harsh conditions of a nuclear event.

Russia's units are intended to protect military personnel, officials, and even civilians, in the event of a nuclear strike.

The type Russia is believed to be building is called the Kub-M model. It is named after Felix Dzerzhinsky, the creator of the Soviet secret police, and is being produced in the city of Dzerzhinsk.

Each transportable shelter costs £300,000 and can be moved by rail or road. They have a 54-person capacity but can accommodate up to 150 people when more blocks are used,

A firefighter works at the site of a residential area hit by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Sumy, Ukraine on November 17, 2024 (via REUTERS)
“The mobile shelter is a multifunctional structure that provides protection for people from various threats, including natural disasters and man-made accidents,” the research institute said. It added that it was “an important step towards improving the safety of citizens”.

It said the bunker can be deployed in Russia's vast northern permafrost and is connected to water supplies.

It can function for up to two days while humans are not around. In addition to water supplies, it has other life-supporting systems including heating, sewage, and air filtration and regeneration.

The mass production of the nuclear bunkers comes after US President Joe Biden's administration agreed to permit Ukraine to fire US long-range missiles deep into Russia. The Kremlin said this was dangerous and warned it would provoke a response from Moscow.

Russia’s revised Fundamentals of State Nuclear Deterrence Policy now states it has the authority to deploy nuclear weapons if it or Belarus is the target of a conventional weapons attack — or if weapons of mass destruction are used against it or its allies.

Russia reportedly maintains a network of bunkers for its top military and civilian personnel spread across 11 time zones.

Mr Putin can live for years with his family and top officials in his new nuclear control centre, which is thought to be an underground city.

The command and control bunker is said to be located about 725 miles east of Moscow, close to Ufa, the capital of the Republic of Bashkortostan.

Early in the 2022 conflict, former defence minister Sergei Shoigu acted from here on Mr Putin's orders.

However, it is also thought that Mr Putin's infamous network of palaces includes hidden bunkers that provide VIP living quarters and accommodations.

