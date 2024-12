Russia's security must be guaranteed by any Ukraine peace deal, Lavrov says

FILE PHOTO: Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks to the media at the 31st Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Ministerial Council

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia sees no point in a weak ceasefire to freeze the war in Ukraine but Moscow wants a legally binding deal for a lasting peace that would ensure the security of both Russia and its neighbours, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday.

"A truce is a path to nowhere," Lavrov said, adding that Moscow suspected such a weak truce would be simply used by the West to re-arm Ukraine.

"We need final legal agreements that will fix all the conditions for ensuring the security of the Russian Federation and, of course, the legitimate security interests of our neighbors," Lavrov said.

He added that Moscow wanted the legal documents drafted in such a way to ensure "the impossibility of violating these agreements."

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)