Russo brothers in talks with Marvel to direct Avengers 5 and 6

Joe and Anthony Russo, who helmed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, are reportedly returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to direct the next two Avengers films.

The Russos are in “early talks” to direct Avengers 5, previously titled The Kang Dynasty and set to be released in 2026, and Avengers: Secret Wars, to be released in 2027, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The two movies are meant to conclude the Multiverse Saga and are assumed by fans to be connected, the way Infinity War and Endgame were.

The first Avengers film released in 2012 and was followed by Avengers: Age of Ultron in 2015.

It was previously reported Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy was in the running to direct Avengers 5, but he turned it down.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton was also reported to be directing the yet-to-be titled film but he stepped away in November 2023 to focus on Shang-Chi 2.

Shortly after, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania writer Jeff Loveness, who was said to be working on the script for Avengers 5, was replaced by Loki writer Michael Waldron.

A still from Avengers: Infinity War (Disney/Marvel)

The news of the Russos involvement brings some clarity to the fate of Avengers 5, which was supposed to have Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror as the big bad. However, after Majors’ conviction in his domestic assault case, which led to Marvel Studios parting ways with him, the film is expected to go a different way.

The Russos have previously directed 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier, 2016’s Captain America: Civil War as well as the two Avengers films.

Avengers: Endgame remains the highest-grossing Marvel film and the second-highest in history, making about $2.79bn worldwide. Infinity War is the second-highest grossing Marvel film and the sixth-highest ever, raking in $2.05bn.

This makes the Russos the only directors other than James Cameron to have two $2bn films under their belt.

The Russos made their name in television, directing cult shows like Arrested Development, Community and Happy Endings before moving to Marvel.

After Endgame, they moved to streaming platforms, directing the Netflix action film The Gray Man, starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, and Apple TV’s Cherry, starring Tom Holland.

Some of the cast and crew of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ attend the Global Junket Press Conference in 2019 (Getty)

Their production company AGBO produced Everything Everywhere All at Once, which won an Oscar, Prime Video’s Citadel and Netflix’s Extraction films.

Their next film is Netflix’s science fiction adventure The Electric State, starring Millie Bobby Brown, Ke Huy Quan and Chris Pratt, and scheduled to be released this year.

The Independent has reached out to AGBO for comment.

Avengers 5 is slated for release on 1 May 2026 and Secret Wars on 7 May 2027.