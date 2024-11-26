Rustic islanders off glitzy Singapore face uncertain future

Xinghui Kok
·3 min read

By Xinghui Kok

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - People in wealthy Singapore have taken for granted comforts such as electricity and air-conditioning for decades, but a dwindling band of residents on a tiny island to its east saw the arrival of a solar grid 11 years ago as a miracle they still talk about.

The outlying island of Pulau Ubin, a rare rural spot amid the futuristic architecture of the southeast Asian financial hub, is a treasure trove of biodiversity and home to wetlands once under threat of reclamation until the plans were postponed.

Though electricity was expensive, said Chu Yok Choon, one of 30 people living on the island that spans just 10 sq km (4 sq miles), he loved the fact that the solar grid let him hit a button by the village well to pump water to his home.

"Life on the mainland doesn't feel natural," said the 79-year-old, who had to draw water from the well and use generators to provide electricity until 2013. "Life here is quieter."

For those living in the busy city the island is a relaxing getaway just a 10-minute ferry ride away, offering hikes amid lush greenery and lakes in former quarries, bicycle rides on roads free of vehicles and seafood meals by the water's edge.

Yet, apart from mail delays and trips to the city to buy groceries and electrical gadgets, the ferry rides can also sometimes prove inconvenient for island-dwellers.

For visits to the city, Chu said he would have to wait until the ferry filled up with 12 passengers paying S$4 ($3) each, comparable with Singapore's efficient public transport, or, if in a hurry, pay the S$48 ($36) cost for the entire boat himself.

Still, the band stay on, drawn by a lifestyle they say contrasts with busy, stressful conditions in the city, to which many of their children relocated, after going there for school.

"The energy is so fantastic," said Koh Bee Choo, 54, who lives in a wooden stilt house that juts over the waves.

"I go for morning walks and I absorb the energy in the jungle," added Koh, who returned to the island to run a bicycle rental shop after living in Singapore for nearly five years.

Still, with the island's youngest inhabitants in their 50s, conservation experts worry about its future, as no one is allowed to shift there from the city. In 2001, the government said it was safe from changes until required for development.

In its heyday, almost 4,000 people lived on the island, working in granite quarries and plantations.

But the largest quarry closed in 1970 and many moved to the city, where an industrial drive grew the economy and covered a once-impoverished nation in gleaming infrastructure.

DYING OFF

Each June for the last nine years, Singapore authorities have celebrated "Ubin Day" to foster affection and appreciation for the island's heritage and ecosystem, the National Parks Board says on its website.

Celebrations bring games and enrichment booths, but also plans for the island's future. The government, which shelved a 1991 plan to extend the subway there, now talks about conserving the island, but there will come a day when it has no residents.

"The old people have died off, one by one, and the young ones are not comfortable," said Chu.

Koh said she hoped authorities would allow more people to stay in guesthouses on the island. "Not the high-end ones but the kampung-type," she added, using the Malay term for a village.

"If this place becomes like Sentosa, then that's the end," said Lim Csye See, 69, who runs a bike rental shop, referring to Singapore's theme park island crowded with luxury hotels, condominiums and a marina.

($1=S$1.3370)

(Reporting by Xinghui Kok; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Latest Stories

  • Watch: Orca launches 20 feet high while pursuing prey off San Diego

    Boaters off San Diego on Saturday witnessed a rarely seen spectacle involving killer whales, or orcas, that are more comonly encountered much farther south in Mexico. “Who needs SeaWorld when the greatest Orca show in the world is in the WILD!”

  • This Whale Died Decades Ago. Its Carcass Is Now the Ocean’s Hottest Housing Complex.

    For more than a decade, a succession of sea creatures have lived off of this whale’s body by stripping it and burrowing into the bones to find nutrients.

  • Calgary digs out of record-setting snowstorm as bus route detours stay in effect

    There's no need to check the record books to see that a very considerable amount of snow fell on the city of Calgary Saturday. A look out the window will do.But a glance at the records doesn't disappoint.Eric Van Lochem, an operational meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, says Saturday's snowfall amounts vary, depending on which side of the city is being measured and who is doing the measuring."We did get some unofficial reports in Calgary that were perhaps as high as 25 or

  • Insider: Tesla Is Breaking Tons of Rules Elon Musk May Slash Under Trump

    Elon Musk, tapped to lead Donald Trump’s efforts to slash government spending and gut regulations, pushed employees to work hastily as Tesla piled up pollution violations, according to a report. The Wall Street Journal obtained emails from Texas regulators to Tesla that allege the MAGA billionaire’s electric carmaker dumped toxic pollutants near Austin, Texas—including untreated wastewater into the city’s sewer. The Journal also obtained a whistleblower memo sent this year to the Environmental P

  • A desert oasis outside of Dubai draws a new caravan: A family of rodents from Argentina

    A desert oasis hidden away in the dunes in the far reaches of skyscraper-studded Dubai has drawn a surprising new set of weary world travelers: A pack of Argentinian rodents. Patagonian mara, a rabbit-like mammal with long legs, big ears and a body like a hooven animal, now roam the grounds of Al Qudra Lakes, typically home to gazelle and other desert creatures of the United Arab Emirates. (AP Video: Jon Gambrell)

  • B.C. river undergoes historic salmon habitat restoration

    A significant milestone for conservation and local communities has been achieved as freshwater flows back into the Red Slough of British Columbia's Upper Pitt River, revitalizing fish habitats and offering renewed hope for salmon spawning. Neetu Garcha has the details.

  • Travel remains treacherous on the Prairies as potent snowstorm rolls on

    'Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve': A widespread swath of the Prairies could see 30-40 cm of snow by the end of the storm, with at least some accumulations expected in every major city in the region

  • Out on a limb: Ottawa is falling behind on its promise to plant 2 billion trees

    The federal government did not meet the targets for its program to plant two billion trees during the program's third planting season.Numbers provided by Natural Resources Canada show Ottawa did not meet its annual planting and spending targets for the 2023-24 growing season.Ottawa and its partners were supposed to plant 60 million trees last season but only got 46.6 million saplings in the ground.Despite the program's slow rollout, a spokesperson for Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinso

  • Orcas family makes  'grocery' trip to downtown Vancouver

    A family of killer whales has made a rare trip into waters off downtown Vancouver for what an expert says was likely a "grocery shopping" hunt for harbour seals. Andrew Trites, director of the University of British Columbia's marine mammal research unit, says it's the first time the 26-year-old mother, known as T35A, has shown up in downtown Vancouver with her children aged six, 11 and 14. (Nov. 25, 2024)

  • When it rains, orders pour in: Local raincoat designer thriving through bouts of wet weather

    Maria Halfyard, the founder of Mernini Coats, says rainy weather means big business. (Heather Barrett/CBC)Nobody wants the amount of consistent rain and fog parts of the Avalon Peninsula have seen over the course of this month — except Maria Halfyard.Halfyard is the founder of Mernini, and says business has been steady as people search for fashionable rain wear."I'm probably the only one in this province that is loving the rain," Halfyard said with a laugh during an interview with CBC Radio's We

  • PHOTOS: Prairies snowstorm packs a wintry, chilly wallop as totals pile up

    A late-fall, potent snowstorm brought notable accumulations and significant travel problems across the Prairies this weekend

  • Snowstorm leads to closed schools and roads in Sask.

    Much of Saskatchewan was still blanketed in a thick layer of snow Monday morning after a weekend of heavy snowfall, leading several schools across the province to cancel classes for a snow day.

  • 'The sea took all of our things': Floodwaters devastate beach encampment in Khan Younis

    Just two days after taking out a loan to set up a makeshift home in a tent encampment for his family, Mohammed Kark felt water at his feet as the family was sleeping Sunday night."All of a sudden I saw the ocean attacking me and my kids and people screaming," he told CBC News on Monday. Kark, who is on crutches due to a leg injury, said others rushed to help rescue his two children — ages six and seven — from the water that was sweeping away some of the seaside tent encampments in Khan Younis in

  • Why are the Northern Lights so supercharged lately and how long will this last?

    Canadians can look forward to bright displays of the Aurora Borealis for at least the next year and likely even longer.

  • Record dryness in US Northeast should change water behavior, experts say

    DENVER (AP) — It hasn't been a typical fall for the northeastern United States.

  • First lady Jill Biden takes delivery of the 'tree-mendous' official White House Christmas tree

    First lady Jill Biden welcomes the delivery of the official White House Christmas tree. She paid tribute to North Carolina's Cartner family for providing the "tree-mendous" Fraser Fir, despite being devastated by Hurricane Helene.

  • Container full of teddy bears washes up on Montreal-area riverbank

    A shipping container filled with teddy bears washed up on a sandbar in the St. Lawrence River, south of Montreal, over the weekend.The container fell into the water sometime Saturday evening, a spokesperson for the Port of Montreal said. Workers realized it was missing Sunday morning and located it across the river, near the shore of Boucherville, Que., a city on Montreal's South Shore.It had become stuck on the river bottom and lay close to shore. But the port spokesperson said it was not a dan

  • Multiple chances to see snow across Ontario

    As polar air infiltrates Canada, the great lakes are turning on to bring the first snowfall of the season for some. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.

  • From eyesore to asset: How a smelly seaweed could fuel cars

    Scientists in the Caribbean are turning algae that have been choking beaches into biofuel.

  • Newsroom Ready: Orcas family makes  'grocery' trip to downtown Vancouver

    A family of killer whales has made a rare trip into waters off downtown Vancouver for what an expert says was likely a "grocery shopping" hunt for harbour seals. Andrew Trites, director of the University of British Columbia's marine mammal research unit, says it's the first time the 26-year-old mother, known as T35A, has shown up in downtown Vancouver with her children aged six, 11 and 14. (Nov. 25, 2024)