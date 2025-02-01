Ruth Langsford breaks silence on ‘difficult and painful’ split from Eamonn Holmes

Ruth Langsford has not closed the door on finding love again after her split from Eamonn Holmes, saying “I’m fine on my own but not forever”.

The presenter broke up last year with the GB News host after 27 years together - 14 of which were in marriage - and has since been quiet about her feelings.

Wheelchair-bound Holmes, 65, meanwhile, has been spotted looking calm and relaxed while out and about with his new girlfriend, relationship counsellor Katie Alexander, 42.

Langsford had still been wearing her wedding ring but now appears happier on her own, having “planned a divorce party” last month.

The 64-year-old told Woman & Home magazine: “Relationship breakdowns are very difficult, but you deal with it and have to move on.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You can let yourself crumble or you pick yourself up and get on with life. It’s a choice.”

Eamonn Holmes and girlfriend Katie Alexander (Instagram @emily.p.personal)

Post divorce Ruth Langsford is now getting her life back on track (Getty)

Having presented This Morning and GMTV for years alongside Holmes, Langsford is these days more likely to be found as a panelist on Loose Women and on QVC.

The pair had a son, Jake, in 2002.

“I’m not delighted my marriage is over, but I’ve accepted it,” Langsford added.

“I’m trying to now embrace the fact I’m single and can make choices that are just about me.

“Divorce is very painful. Most don’t do it in the public eye, with everybody having an opinion. But that’s the nature of my job.

“I’ve always had that and if you can’t cope, you shouldn’t be doing this job.”

She added that she has lost weight and says she is not lining up “big projects”.

“People ask, ‘What’s next?’ I go, ‘What else do you want me to do?” she said. “Honestly, I’m not looking for more big projects.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Holmes has been seen in a wheelchair of late due to chronic back pain for which he underwent surgery last year to help alleviate some of the symptoms.

There has been some speculation over whether he has proposed to Alexander and seems set to throw himself back into work after a difficult 2024.

He said last year: “I have been basically disabled for a year and a half or so and I have to have a career to do the smallest simplest things and it's humiliating and humbling - but thank goodness that carers are available.”