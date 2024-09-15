Ruth Langsford hires 'fearsome lawyer' in divorce battle with Eamonn Holmes

Ruth Langsford has reportedly hired a “fierce” divorce lawyer to negotiate a divorce settlement with estranged husband Eamonn Holmes.

Catherine Costley has been called in by Loose Women host Langsford, according to the Sun.

The couple are divorcing after a 14-year marriage.

Divorce lawyer Costley was an apprentice of Baroness Fiona Shackleton, Britain's highest-profile divorce lawyer who represented Charles in his split from Diana in 1996 as well as a string of A-list celebrities.

Baroness Shackleton, who was nicknamed Steel Magnolia, has also worked with A-list stars including Paul McCartney, Liam Gallagher and Madonna.

In May the couple were said to be in the process of divorcing after work commitments “took their marriage in different directions”.

A spokesperson for the couple said at the time: “Ruth Langsford and Eamon Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing.”

Eamonn and Ruth, who wed in 2010 after 13 years together, are “determined to stay friends and keep things amicable”, the spokesperson added.

Their split brought to an end one of Britain's best known TV power couples after 27 years together, 14 of which were spent in wedlock.

They share a son son Jack, 22, while Eamonn also has sons Declan, 35, Niall, 31, and daughter Rebecca, 33, from his previous marriage.

The couple married in 2010 at the luxury Elvetham hotel in Hampshire.

Included on the guest list were TV presenters Gloria Hunniford and Jeremy Kyle, EastEnders actress Zoe Lucker and former champion boxer Barry McGuigan.

Holmes underwent back surgery before the couple split with Langsford revealing he “might never be 100 per cent right” after undergoing back surgery.