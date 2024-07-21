Ruth Langsford pens sweet tribute to 'best partner' Anton du Beke amid Strictly drama

Ruth Langsford has nothing but love for her former Strictly partner, Anton du Beke. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Loose Women star penned a heartfelt tribute to her dear friend.

Ruth Langsford wished Anton du Beke a happy birthday (Instagram)

"Happy birthday to the loveliest man and best partner EVER! Sending you a big birthday squeeze @mrantondubeke," she captioned a photo.

Ruth – who signed on to Strictly in 2017 – has enjoyed a close friendship with Anton ever since. More recently, she attended a performance of his new show, Anton and Giovanni Together, in June.

Anton and Ruth have maintained a strong friendship

"Great night watching @mrantondubeke and @giovannipernice. Go and see it if you can," she told fans. "Fantastic dancers. Fantastic singers. Fantastic band… Thanks for inviting me, Partner. @mrantondubeke. If one of the dancers needs a day off you know where I am."

While Ruth and Anton have maintained a strong friendship, Strictly Come Dancing has come under fire for its welfare practices this week.

Amid the BBC's ongoing investigation into Giovanni Pernice's teaching methods, Graziano di Prima has become the latest pro to exit the series due to "gross misconduct" claims. His former dance partner, Zara McDermott, has also released a statement, noting her "distressing" experiences behind the scenes.

The BBC's investigation was initially set in motion after Sherlock star Amanda Abbington, who competed in the series in 2023, lodged a complaint against Giovanni Pernice. After leaving Strictly due to "personal reasons," the actress revealed that she had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Giovanni Pernice has left Strictly after his former partner Amanda Abbington complained to the BBC (BBC)

As of 2024, Amanda has since spoken out, calling Giovanni "nasty" and "awful" to work with. The Italian dancer, who joined Strictly in 2015, has responded with his own statements on social media, telling fans that he rejects any "suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour" and is "fully cooperating" with the BBC to clear his name.

According to reports, the BBC's investigation had required a closer inspection of past rehearsal footage, which is when Graziano di Prima's treatment of Love Island's Zara McDermott was deemed unacceptable.

Graziano di Prima has also been let go following gross misconduct claims (Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

After it was announced that Graziano had been axed from Strictly, Zara followed up with a statement on social media. Beginning by praising the show's production team and her fellow contestants, the star noted: "My experience inside the training room was very different.

Reports have been made about my treatment on the show and there were witnesses to some events, as well as videos of particular incidents which are incredibly distressing to watch," she explained.

Zara McDermott has addressed her "distressing" time in rehearsals (Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

"I have wrestled with the fear of opening up – I was scared about public backlash. I was scared about my future. I was scared of victim shaming. But after a lot of conversations with those I love, I've gained the strength to face these fears, and when I was asked to speak to the BBC, I spoke candidly about my time on the show," continued Zara.

"The culture within our society makes it difficult for people to speak up, especially in a world where social media opinions and voices are so loud. This is something I've seen through working with countless women on my documentaries. I would like to thank the BBC & BBC Studios for their swift action and incredibly high level of support, as well as everyone who has reached out to me – it really truly means a lot. Love, always Zara."