Ruth Westheimer, Holocaust survivor and sex therapist who became a pop culture phenomenon – obituary

Dr Ruth Westheimer: her book Sex for Dummies was translated into 20 languages, though for some time she objected to the title: 'I don't write for dummies. I write for intelligent people' - JOHN MACDOUGALL

Ruth Westheimer, the sex therapist, who has died aged 96, was one of America’s most unlikely celebrities.

A bustling 4ft 7ins tall and retaining a comedy-act German accent despite living in America since 1956, Dr Ruth, as she was generally known, was a lecturer in human sexuality and ran a moderately successful sex therapy clinic in New York before she was invited in 1980 by NBC to host Sexually Speaking, a 15-minute radio phone-in during a “graveyard” slot on Sunday nights. One night, there was an offer of Dr Ruth t-shirts to the few sad souls presumed to be listening. Some 3,500 people wrote in. Her slot grew from 15 minutes to two hours, and was syndicated round the United States.

The show spawned Dr Ruth chat shows, Dr Ruth books on sex, an autobiography and a column published in 100 newspapers around the world. She became a regular on television commercials, plugging products from Stove Pot Stuffing to soft drinks. When Bill Clinton was inaugurated, she was seen peeping over the rim of the presidential box.

Dr Ruth discussed people’s most intimate and often shocking problems in the forthright manner of an understanding Jewish aunt. Subjects such as premature ejaculation, impotence and penile implants were as routine to her as small talk about the weather. She advocated erotic fantasy and was a colourful and direct exponent of dildos, vibrators and cucumbers.

Dr Ruth: she discussed intimate problems with the forthright manner of an understanding Jewish aunt - Kevin Trageser/Redux

Although some criticised her for ignoring the moral and ethical aspects of sex, her sassy explicitness was tempered by a matronly good sense. She had no time for people wanting advice about group sex or sado-masochism and disapproved of promiscuity, though mainly because of the risk of sexually transmitted diseases.

Sex made her a celebrity not just in America but in most parts of the west. She even performed a cameo role as herself in a film with Gerard Depardieu.

In Britain, her appearance in a debate at the Oxford Union (against the motion that “This house believes there is too much talk about sex”) coincided with the fall of the Berlin Wall. She attracted a record 2,000 undergraduates, while nine watched the beginning of the end of communism in the neighbouring television room.

The most popular of her many books, Sex for Dummies, was translated into 20 languages, though for some time she objected to the title: “I don’t write for dummies. I write for intelligent people.”

Dr Ruth was engagingly frank about her love of fame and of the perks it brought her – among them a full-time chauffeur and tailor-made silk dresses from Italy. She claimed that her aim was to educate people to become such good lovers that her job would become redundant, though she admitted with a twinkle that this was unlikely.

Dr Ruth interviews the singer Cyndi Lauper in 1985 - AP/Nancy Kaye

Karola Ruth Siegel was born into a Jewish family in Frankfurt on June 4 1928. Soon after Kristallnacht, her parents sent her, aged 10, to a children’s refugee camp in Switzerland, promising to follow. She never saw them again, and the whole of the rest of her family perished in Auschwitz.

Aged 16, she moved to Palestine where she worked as a teacher on a kibbutz and joined the pre-independence militia, the Haganah. She lost her virginity aged 17 in the kibbutz barn, an event she recalled with nostalgia: “It was a beautiful, romantic experience. The stars were twinkling. I always smile when I think of that barn.”

In the 1950s she moved to Paris where she studied psychology at the Sorbonne and taught at a kindergarten. In 1956 she emigrated to America where she took a masters degree in sociology and eventually gained a doctorate in education from Columbia University.

But when she was offered a job in public health education by the organisation Planned Parenthood she found the whole thing absurd. “These people are crazy, I thought. They talk about sex all day long.” She worked her way up in the public health field and gradually narrowed her interest to sex and contraception.

'There is no question that sex sells' - AP/Bernd Kammerer

Of her many books on sex and sexual problems, perhaps the oddest was The Art of Arousal, a coffee-table book on erotic images in art in which she subjected some of the old masters to a bit of sex therapy. “With caution they gaze towards each other indirectly, with eyes modestly cast down,” she wrote of Rembrandt’s formal portrait The Bridal Couple. “They may be looking forward to their wedding night but he will probably be an unadventurous lover, and she may never experience an orgasm.’

“There is no question that sex sells,” she observed, yet there were strict limits on what she would do for money. She never featured “real” people on her television shows, using actors and actresses to portray problems in relationships instead.

She refused suggestions to launch a series of franchised Dr Ruth therapy clinics and usually turned down invitations to comment on the sexual shenanigans of the famous (including her friend Bill Clinton), though in 1994 she suggested that Princess Diana might be well-advised to take a lover. “If Charles and Diana had come to see me at an early stage,” she speculated, “I could have done something for them, I’m sure.”

She was cagey, too, about her private life. In her autobiography, All in a Lifetime (1990), she teased readers with the “good piece of gossip” that she and her third husband Fred Westheimer slept in separate bedrooms. “The reason is that he snores.” Her husband’s stock reply when people asked him what it was like to be the husband of Dr Ruth was: “She’s all talk. Remember, the shoemaker’s children don’t get any shoes.”

Her husband died in 1997. She is survived by a son and a daughter.

Dr Ruth Westheimer, born June 4 1928, died July 12 2024