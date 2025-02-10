Ruth Wyner, charity worker who was jailed for allowing drugs to be used at her homeless centre

Ruth Wyner and John Brock in 2000 after being released on bail following their appeal
Ruth Wyner and John Brock in 2000 after being released on bail following their appeal

Ruth Wyner, who has died aged 74, ran the Wintercomfort day centre, a project for homeless people in Cambridge; in 1998, with her colleague John Brock, she was accused by the police of allowing drug-dealing on the premises.

For two months police officers, pretending to be down-and-outs “Ed” and “Swampy”, had mounted an undercover surveillance operation. They asked to buy heroin and recorded the transactions on hidden cameras. Buried in the footage were shots of £10 packages being exchanged in handshakes.

The “Cambridge Two”, as they became known, both 49 years old and with dependent families, were found guilty at King’s Lynn Crown Court under Section 8 of the Misuse of Drugs Act; Ruth was sentenced to five years in prison, Brock to four. But the judgment sparked outrage among charity workers, the great and good of Cambridge and MPs from all parties, and a campaign was launched for their release. There were marches, vigils, fundraising gigs, petitions and a three-day sleep-out of homeless people on the pavement in front of the Home Office.

Part of the campaign for the release of Ruth Wyner and John Brock: their sentences sparked outrage among charity workers, the great and good of Cambridge and MPs from all parties
Part of the campaign for the release of Ruth Wyner and John Brock: their sentences sparked outrage among charity workers, the great and good of Cambridge and MPs from all parties

Supporters pointed to their work getting beggars off the streets and supplying them with hot food, tea, washing machines, baths, GPs, advice on finding homes and jobs – and, not least, rehabilitation from drug addiction. To critics, however, Ruth Wyner was a middle-class do-gooder and ageing hippy who had allowed her homelessness centre to become a “supermarket for heroin”.

The judge in the case, and prosecutors, said dealers were coming from miles to deliver drugs to their customers and concluded that Wyner and Brock must have known what was going on. When the case went to appeal in 2000 three judges dismissed claims that the trial judge had wrongly directed the jury.

While the judges acknowledged that Ruth Wyner and Brock “lacked the evil motive usually a feature of criminal behaviour” and were “caring for the unfortunate, doing a job which few would enjoy”, they noted that, although the charity had a written policy banning drug use on the premises, a book listing people barred for drugs “demonstrated both the rarity of bans of any significant length and the repeated flaunting of such bans as were imposed”.

The judges concluded: “It is apparent that the jury could only have concluded that both appellants were aware of, or shut their eyes to, an obviously significant level of dealing.”

A rally in London in 2000
A rally in London in 2000

Yet even those unsympathetic to their plight felt the sentences were savage. Theodore Dalrymple, a prison doctor, observed in the Telegraph that he had known “culpable killers serve less time (or even none at all)”.

The appeal court judges concurred, ruling that while a jail sentence was appropriate their sentences were “very significantly too high”. After seven months in prison Ruth Wyner and John Brock were freed.

Ruth Avril Wyner was born in London on April 1 1950 to Percy Wyner, a cloth merchant, and Anna, née Nagley, a mosaic artist. After education at St Paul’s Girls’ School she became involved in the underground and hippy scene, editing an alternative magazine launched by John “Hoppy” Hopkins and spending time in a North Devon ashram before moving to Norwich, where she became a reporter on the Eastern Daily News. She also joined the rock band Crazy Lizard and began a relationship with its lead guitarist, Gordon Bell, whom she married in 1978.

Celebrating their release on bail pending their appeal
Celebrating their release on bail pending their appeal

While she was living in Norwich her younger brother killed himself by jumping from the window of a homeless hostel in London, a tragedy that led to her becoming involved in helping homeless people.

She began working shifts in a hostel run by the St Martins Housing Trust, eventually becoming manager, then deputy director of the charity. At the time of her trial in 1999 it was pointed out that she had no criminal convictions. But in 1993 she had been sacked for gross misconduct from her job at St Martin’s over claims that she had permitted and did nothing to stop the use of cannabis by residents. She denied the charge and took her case to an industrial tribunal, which found unanimously against her.

By this time she had earned a reputation as an effective campaigner. Moving on to Great Yarmouth, she set up a hostel for the homeless before being headhunted by Wintercomfort, the Cambridge homelessness charity which then operated out of an old bus. Within three years she had opened new premises in a four-storey converted dancing school and set up a day centre, a winter night shelter and an outreach team.

When Cambridgeshire police told her that drugs were on sale, Ruth Wyner worked with them to develop an anti-drugs policy which was considered a model of good practice. But when police asked her for the names of alleged dope peddlers and banned users she refused on the grounds of client confidentiality – and her supporters maintained that if drug-users using her hostel thought they would be shopped, trust would evaporate and her efforts to persuade them of the benefits of detoxification would be stillborn.

After her release from prison Ruth Wyner became a tai chi instructor and therapist at the Cambridge Group Therapy Centre, where she became the clinical lead.

She is survived by her husband and by a daughter and son.

Ruth Wyner, born April 1 1950, died December 29 2024

