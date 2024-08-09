Rutland Storm Preparation

Latest Stories
'An early and violent start': NOAA issues dire hurricane season forecast
In a revised forecast issued Thursday, the federal government still calls for an "extremely active" Atlantic hurricane season.
Tropical downpours and a taste of early fall this weekend in Ontario
While the weekend in Ontario will kick off on a more tropical note, people will also be getting an early taste of fall
B.C. wildfire doubles in size overnight Wednesday
A fire in the North Okanagan, the latest B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) designated wildfire of note, forced dozens to evacuate their homes Tuesday afternoon.The Hullcar Mountain wildfire near Vernon doubled from 3.3 square kilometres on Tuesday afternoon to 6.7 square kilometres on Wednesday morning. On Tuesday evening, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) issued an evacuation order for 17 properties on the east side of Salmon River Road and the west side of Deep Creek Road.Local traffic
Residents describe sound of roaring river, breaking trees of B.C.'s landslide waters
Max Paulhus says he could hear wood breaking and a roaring sound before an approaching surge of water raced down the Fraser River after breaking free from a landslide upstream.
Southern Ontario, GTA on alert for storms with flood risk
Prepare for slowdowns and localized flooding through Friday morning
Debby is driving toward Canada; heavy rain is possible
Debby is not done raining out just yet. Flooding rain continues across the Carolinas in the U.S. By the end of the week, heavy moisture and rain will track into Canada. The Weather Network meteorologist, Nadine Powell, has the details.
Hikers get video of dramatic snake fight between two venomous Massachusetts rattlers: Watch
Video footage captured by schoolteacher Erin Noonan shows the timber rattlesnakes wrestling with each other in the middle of the trail path.
B.C. government considers 'Plan B' if salmon need help through Chilcotin slide zone
WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. — Plans to help migrating salmon make it up British Columbia's Chilcotin River to spawning grounds are in the works after a massive landslide breach created barrier challenges, but officials will wait to see if the water carves a new route for the fish, says Nathan Cullen, the provincial water, land and resource stewardship minister.
Have you spotted this plant in Windsor? It's invasive — and the city is trying to reduce its impact
The City of Windsor will be tackling a population of wild parsnips later this month — an invasive species that's only becoming more prevalent in Ontario.The city says it will be using a herbicide along the Ganatchio Trail system in the Little River Corridor to control the plant species starting Aug. 12 and expects the work to wrap up by Aug. 23.The Invasive Species Centre provided grant money to the city to tackle its wild parsnip population. The grant will also allow the city to track the growt
A powerful quake hits off Japan's coast, causing minor injuries but prompting new concerns
TOKYO (AP) — A powerful earthquake struck off southern Japan on Thursday, causing mostly minor injuries but raising the level of concern over possible major quakes stemming from an undersea trough east of the coast.
China Built a Nuclear Power Plant That Technically Can’t Melt Down
A new paper details two tests of a nuclear plant that can’t melt down. The durability is due to natural qualities, like insulated fuel and the density of heated gas.
Tropical storm takes unusual track to Atlantic Canada
Debby will track along the St. Lawrence, bringing heavy rain to northern New Brunswick while the south avoids the worst. Wind gusts pick up over the weekend
1 Top Canadian Renewable Energy Stock to Buy and Hold for Dear Life
Choosing the right renewable energy stocks can be tricky as you have to take many future-facing variables into account. However, some giants stand out as safe picks. The post 1 Top Canadian Renewable Energy Stock to Buy and Hold for Dear Life appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Debby no longer a tropical storm but still bringing abundant rain: Live updates
Flood watches throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions were set to activate Thursday evening and last through Friday night.
Debby's rainy impacts to be felt in Eastern Canada this weekend
Canadians in Eastern Canada will be feeling Debby's tropical impacts this weekend
Meet Briar, a weeks-old mountain lion cub rescued by the Oakland Zoo
A mountain lion cub is being cared for by the Oakland Zoo veterinary hospital team after being rescued from a residential area in El Dorado County, California.
A 13-month streak of global temperature records just ended. Here are five takeaways
NEW YORK (AP) — After 13 months of what felt like an endless breaking of heat records, the streak came to an end last month — just barely. The European climate agency Copernicus said Thursday that July 2024’s average heat just missed surpassing July of last year. While the slightly cooler month is good news and could provide some minor relief for people exposed to extreme heat, scientists warned that the root cause of the rising temperatures, climate change, remains the same.
Huge California wildfire chews through timber in very hot and dry weather
CHICO, Calif. (AP) — California's largest wildfire so far this year continued to grow Thursday as it chewed through timber in very hot and dry weather.
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes southern California
A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck close to Bakersfield, Calif. on Tuesday night, shaking the ground throughout southern California, officials said.
Wildfires near Penticton, B.C., force people from homes
Two separate fires in the Penticton area, located in B.C.'s southern Interior, forced people from their homes Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, throughout the day, several communities in the province lifted evacuation orders for close to 200 properties, though the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) has warned that wildfire risks remain.The Penticton Indian Band declared a local state of emergency Tuesday evening due to the 0.2-square-kilometre Lower Blue Mountain wildfire burning on the band's land.Chief