RVH Ladies Auxiliary hosts a Spring Fashion Show

Renfrew – The Spring fashion season will take centre stage this Sunday when members of the Renfrew Victoria Hospital (RVH) Auxiliary host an amateur fashion show, featuring Auxiliary members walking the runway wearing outfits sure to be popular this season.

Auxiliary president Janie Wannamaker-Bilson is thrilled the non-profit group will put a spotlight on some of the 30 members who help raise money for the hospital.

“This is something all of us are excited to host, and for some of the ladies who work so tirelessly behind the scenes throughout the year, they will be front and centre in one of our most interesting fund-raising events we have ever hosted,” she said.

When the women make their way down the runway they will be wearing a wide variety of clothing supplied by Audrey’s Fashions, an Arnprior downtown store that has been one of the most popular ladies clothing stores in the Ottawa Valley for more than 40 years.

Ms. Wannamaker-Bilson said the inclusion of Audrey’s Fashion is a great chance for women of all ages to come out and have fun and perhaps help them choose a new outfit for the season.

“We are so grateful to Sherry Kerr, the owner of Audrey’s Fashion for helping us out this year and Sherry will be bringing a wide variety of outfits and there will be something for everyone.”

She said the auxiliary was involved with a similar event last year and because of its success, they brought it back this year by popular demand.

“We partnered with St. Paul’s Anglican Church last year for a similar fashion show and not only was it a popular event, but we raised money to benefit both St. Paul’s and the hospital,” she said. “Some of our members were nervous at first when they walked down the aisle, but the crowd cheered them on and that is why we are back this year and invite everyone to come out and have fun while raising money for RVH.”

Ms. Wannamaker-Bilson has been a member of the RVH Auxiliary for many years. The auxiliary dates back to 1945 and was formed to assist the hospital in every possible way in the interests of best patient care.

In addition to this weekend’s fashion show, the Auxiliary’s fundraising committee is busy year-round. It organizes bake sales for Easter, Canada Day and Thanksgiving and the ladies also raise funds through the sale of more than 400 homemade tourtiere pies for the Christmas season.

The fashion show is being held at the Renfrew Legion beginning at 2 p.m. Advance tickets can be purchased at Aikenheads Drug Store or the RVH Gift shop or they can be bought at the door. Cost is $20 and includes a late afternoon luncheon compliments of the Legion Ladies’ Auxiliary

All money raised goes to equipment and patient needs at Renfrew Victoria Hospital.

Bruce McIntyre, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eganville Leader