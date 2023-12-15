‘The Rwanda Bill is nothing more than an expensive confidence trick’

'Voters who thought Brexit meant we would control our borders have been betrayed,' argues a Telegraph reader - Leon Neal/Getty Images Europe

Rishi Sunak faced down Tory rebels threatening his Rwanda Bill on Tuesday as he won his first parliamentary battle over the emergency legislation.

The Bill passed the House of Commons by 313 votes to 269 and not a single Conservative MP voted against the Bill, although 29 abstained from the vote without being given permission from party managers.

Telegraph readers have been weighing in on the Rwanda Bill via the comments section and the Letters Page as the story developed throughout the week.

Join the conversation in the comments section below

‘The Rwanda plan is a deterrent’

Some readers believe the Rwanda plan to be a step in the right direction and believe the cost to be worthwhile.

‘The Bill should have been strengthened’

The majority, however, join Right-wing Tory MPs in arguing that the Bill doesn’t go far enough and it is ultimately not fit for purpose.

‘We need to end the attractiveness of Britain to migrants’

Others don’t think the Bill addresses the real problem at hand.