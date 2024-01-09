Rwanda Bill returns to Commons but Government signals chances of concessions to rebels are slim

Rishi Sunak, pictured on a visit to see Border Force at work in the English Channel in June, is trying again to pass his Rwanda Bill - WPA POOL/GETTY IMAGES EUROPE

The Rwanda Bill will return to the House of Commons next week, but Government sources have played down the chance of concessions being granted to rebel MPs.

Ministers are under pressure from backbench MPs on the Right wing of the Conservative Party to toughen up the legislation to further limit individual challenges by migrants, and head off any attempts by Strasbourg judges to block deportation flights to Rwanda.

Penny Mordaunt, the Commons leader, has taken the unusual step of announcing early Commons business for next week will include two days of line-by-line scrutiny of the Bill in a committee of the full house on Tuesday and Wednesday. She told the Commons it would give MPs more time to table amendments.

However, Government sources warned there was a “very narrow landing strip” for any proposals to strengthen the Bill, and even tweaks to narrow the criteria for illegal migrants to appeal against their removal could have “unintended consequences”.

James Cleverly, the Home Secretary, visited Rwanda in December to sign a new treaty with Vincent Biruta, the country's minister of foreign affairs - BEN BIRCHALL/GETTY IMAGES

It is understood that lawyers from the Tory Right’s Star Chamber, led by Sir Bill Cash, have opened talks with government lawyers to try to negotiate amendments to the Bill.

Sir Bill was understood to be due to meet officials in Downing Street on Tuesday, but some MPs on the Right fear they are being “strung along” with promises of amendments that are unlikely to materialise.

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak has been warned by One Nation MPs on the centre-Left of the party that he will face a revolt from them if he toughens up the legislation.

Damian Green, chairman of the One Nation group of 106 MPs, said: “The Prime Minister has got within an inch of what I would regard as acceptable. Almost all our members voted for a second reading with the clear message of ‘thus far and no further’ and ‘don’t take that extra inch’, which some colleagues on the Right of the party want us to do.”

Sir Bill Cash, the veteran Tory MP, is at the centre of Right-wing efforts to toughen up the Rwanda Bill - AMANDA ROSE/ALAMY STOCK PHOTO

Mr Green’s group has two “red lines” – that the legislation must not block all avenues of appeal by migrants and must not break international treaties including the European Convention on Human Rights, the UN Refugee Convention, and the Convention against Torture.

These are two areas where MPs from the Right are expected to seek amendments, closing off avenues of appeal and imposing an automatic ministerial block on any attempt by Strasbourg judges to use rule 39 injunctions to prevent deportation flights, as happened in June 2022.

A Whitehall source said: “Ultimately we can’t go any further than where we are at the moment. Bill Cash has been constructive because he has agreed to keep engaging with the Government and understands the constraints we are operating within – it can’t be pushed any more because of the One Nationers. It’s not ideal but we’ll only know whether this legislation works once it’s law.”