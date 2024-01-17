Rwanda plan has to be seen to work

Rishi Sunak during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. Picture date: Wednesday January 17, 2024.

Rishi Sunak faced down his critics on the Conservative Right tonight, securing support for a Bill intended to stop the small boat crossings by deporting illegal immigrants to Rwanda. After around 60 Tory MPs defied a three-line whip on Tuesday and Wednesday in support of amendments to toughen up the legislation, the rebels were unprepared to take the nuclear option and defeat the Bill in its entirety.

The Government secured a Third Reading with only a few Conservatives voting against. The Safety of Rwanda Bill now goes to the House of Lords where it is certain to face further opposition, this time aimed at watering it down. If a period of back and forth “ping-pong” ensues, there could be further opportunities for rebel MPs to press their case. Peers are also seeking to delay the ratification of a new treaty with Rwanda. This is meant to underpin the new legislation, deeming Rwanda to be “safe”.

Mr Sunak is not completely in the clear yet. But assuming the Bill becomes law, it is then imperative that the amount of political capital invested in it pays dividends. The country will not understand if, having gone through these legal and parliamentary machinations, no migrants, or very few, are sent to Rwanda as a result.

Mr Sunak’s task now is to ensure that hundreds, if not thousands, of migrants are removed over the next few months. The Prime Minister is convinced that the threat of being sent to Rwanda will act as a deterrent to those making the perilous journey across the Channel. But his critics say loopholes in the Bill, which Mr Sunak declined to close, will lead to the courts being clogged up with appeals against deportation.

Moreover, it is still also open to a judge in the European Court of Human Rights to issue a so-called Rule 39 injunction against a flight, though the Bill gives ministers more powers to override this provision.

Objections from senior Tories continued on Wednesday,

Robert Jenrick, a former immigration minister who resigned over the Prime Minister’s refusal to toughen the measure, said the European Court had no jurisdiction to stop removals to Rwanda and any interim orders should be ignored. Suella Braverman, the former home secretary, predicted that the British people would not forgive the Tories for failing to get a grip on this issue.

The party’s divisions are unlikely to heal any time soon.

