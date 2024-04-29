Rwanda policy: UK-Ireland tensions rise as asylum seekers cross from Northern Ireland

Tensions are escalating after the UK government said it would not accept returns of asylum seekers from Ireland.

The Irish government is planning to pass emergency legislation to return a rising numbers of asylum seekers crossing from Northern Ireland.

A government source said the UK will not allow returns "until the EU accepts that we can send them back to France".

Ireland's deputy leader Micheal Martin will discuss the issue with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.

But a scheduled meeting between the home secretary and Irish justice minister was postponed late on Sunday night.

The Irish government says it is seeing an influx of asylum seekers coming from Northern Ireland because they are "fearful" of being sent to Rwanda.

And it says it will not allow Ireland to provide a "loophole" for anybody else's "migration challenges".

Ireland has said 80% of recent asylum seekers arrived from Northern Ireland - but did not specify how this number was determined.

Ms McEntee said that so far this year a significant majority of people seeking asylum in Ireland had applied at an international protection office and not at a port or airport, which pointed to people coming from the UK via the land border.

Irish Justice Minister Helen McEntee is due to publish emergency legislation on Tuesday to enable asylum seekers to be sent back to the UK [PA Media]

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has argued that any increased flow of people into Ireland shows that the Rwanda asylum policy, which became law last week, is already working as a deterrent.

On Sunday, Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Simon Harris said he would not "allow anybody else's migration policy to affect the integrity of our own one".

He said he had asked Ms McEntee to bring legislation to cabinet on Tuesday that would enable asylum seekers to be sent back to the UK.

The planned legislation follows an Irish High Court ruling that Ireland could not designate the UK a "safe third country" and return asylum seekers because of the threat they would be sent to Rwanda.

However, a source said the UK government would not accept "any asylum returns from the EU via Ireland until the EU accepts that we can send them back to France."

The source added that the government was "fully focussed on operationalising our Rwanda scheme and will continue working with the French to stop the boats from crossing the Channel".

Nick Henderson, chief executive of the Irish Refugee Council, said he believes there may be a connection between UK policy changes and an increase in people seeking asylum in Ireland in the last two years.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Mr Henderson said it is "unclear" whether the new law "would be sufficient to get around the problems identified by the judge".

Many of those entering the UK illegally in recent years have arrived via crossings in small boats from France.

In 2023, a total of 29,437 people entered the UK through this route.

Monday's meeting of the Intergovernmental Conference, which was established under the Good Friday Agreement and has met regularly since, will be co-chaired by Mr Heaton-Harris and Mr Martin.

Under the Rwanda policy, anyone arriving in the UK illegally will be deported to the east African country and given the option to claim asylum there.

The plan was approved by Parliament on Thursday after months of political wrangling and legal challenges. The government has said it plans to have the first flights take off within 10 to 12 weeks.

The Home Office confirmed late on Sunday that migrants would start to be detained in the coming weeks in preparation for the first flights to Rwanda.

It came after the Guardian reported that the detentions were set to begin on Monday.