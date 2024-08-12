Rwanda ‘ready’ to host F1 ahead of talks over grand prix in Africa

Formula One are entering into talks over a grand prix in Africa (Getty )

Rwanda executives insist the East African country is “ready” to host a Formula One grand prix ahead of crucial talks next month.

A meeting between Formula One and delegates from Rwanda will take place at the end of September, as revealed by F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali.

F1 has not raced on the African continent since 1993, when the last iteration of the South African Grand Prix was held at Kyalami on the outskirts of Johannesburg.

While plans to return to Kyalami have deteriorated in recent years, Rwanda is keen to take on the mantle and insist they are “serious” in their bid to join F1.

“It is time for Africa to be part of the F1 calendar,” said Automobile Club of Rwanda president Christian Gakwaya. “We are ready to host an F1 race.

“Rwanda represents an ideal opportunity for the return of Formula One to Africa. We are serious about submitting our candidacy.

“Our interest in Formula One is in line with the national strategy to use sport as a lever for economic transformation.

“For motor sports in Rwanda, hosting F1 is an important part of a broader strategy that includes infrastructure development, capacity building [social and economic development] and schools, and the drive to host more international events and championships.”

Rwanda has entered into sports sponsorship in recent years, including a partnership with Arsenal (Getty)

Rwanda is set to showcase itself to the FIA – F1’s governing body – when the capital Kigali hosts this year’s FIA awards ceremony in December. Members of the Rwanda development board also met the FIA at the Monaco Grand Prix earlier this year.

The East African country has entered the domain of sports sponsorship in recent years, entering into partnerships with Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

Domenicali told Autosport last week: “They [Rwanda] are serious. They have presented a good plan and actually we have a meeting with them at the end of September. It will be on a permanent track.

“We want to go to Africa but we need to have the right investment and the right strategic plan.

“We need to have the right moment and we need to make sure that also in that country, in that region, in that continent, there is the right welcoming because of course they have other priorities. We need to be always very careful in making the right choices.”

Thailand and South Korea are other countries with a firm interest in hosting an F1 race in the future. Domenicali added that he is planning a visit to the Thai capital of Bangkok after next month’s race in Singapore.