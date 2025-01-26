Rwanda told to withdraw troops from DR Congo as rebels close on mineral-rich city

Residents flee from Kibati as Rwandan-backed rebels close in on provincial capital Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo - JOSPIN MWISHA/AFP

Rwanda has been urged to withdraw its advancing troops from the outskirts of Goma, a mineral-rich city in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have made rapid advances through the lucrative but conflict-ravaged eastern borderlands, killing at least 13 peacekeepers, forcing thousands of civilians to flee and grounding flights.

Britain, the EU, and the United Nations have piled pressure on the African nation over its backing of the M23 rebels, which Kigali has denied.

Kaja Kallas, the EU’s top diplomat, condemned Rwanda’s military presence in DRC as a “clear violation of international law”, and demanded the nation withdraw its troops from Congolese territory, while Britain called for an end to attacks on peacekeepers.

“This is a frontal assault, a declaration of war that no longer hides behind diplomatic artifice,” Congolese foreign minister Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner told an emergency meeting of the Security Council on Sunday, demanding that Rwandan politicians and armed forces face sanctions including asset freezes and travel bans.

At least two UN peacekeepers from South Africa and one from Uruguay have been killed in the last 48 hours - JOSPIN MWISHA/AFP

On Sunday, Washington condemned “in the strongest terms” attacks by Rwandan and M23 fighters in the eastern DRC, calling urgently for a ceasefire.

In the first official remarks on the crisis under the new US administration of Donald Trump, interim UN ambassador Dorothy Shea said the United States “will consider all the tools at its disposal in order to hold accountable those responsible for sustaining armed conflict, instability and insecurity in the DRC”.

M23, the latest in a long line of Tutsi-led rebel movements, says it exists to protect DRC’s ethnic Tutsi population.

DRC’s government, however, sees the rebels as proxies for Kigali’s ambitions in the region and believes M23 has set out to take control of the flow of precious minerals, including gold, diamonds, cobalt, tin ore cassiterite and coltan – which is used in the production of smartphones.

For more than a year, M23 has controlled DRC’s coltan-mining region of Rubaya, generating an estimated $800,000 (£640,800) per month through a production tax, according to the UN.

The rebels, three years into their current insurgency, now control more Congolese territory than ever before and have vowed to seize the city of Goma.

Gunfire and artillery fire could be heard on the city’s outskirts from early on Sunday and by mid-afternoon the rebels had surrounded Goma’s airport, grounding all flights and hampering evacuation efforts.

“In other words, we are trapped”, Bintou Keita, the UN special representative for DRC, told the Security Council.

One of the world’s worst humanitarian crises

General Sylvain Ekenge, the Congolese army spokesman, told journalists his country’s armed forces were working to “push back the enemy”, adding that “Rwanda is determined to seize the city of Goma”.

Aid agencies are concerned about the conflict’s impact on civilians, warning that the fighting will deepen what is already one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

“Several sites on the outskirts of Goma, sheltering more than 300,000 displaced people, were completely emptied in the space of a few hours,” the office of the UN humanitarian coordinator said in a statement.

Scores of displaced women and children fled the Kanyaruchinya camp, one of the largest in eastern DRC, as fighting drew near on Saturday.

“We are fleeing because we saw soldiers on the border with Rwanda throwing bombs and shooting,” said Safi Shangwe, adding: “We are tired and we are afraid, our children are at risk of starving. ”

‘Strongest condemnation’

The escalation in violence has forced the World Food Programme to temporarily pause emergency operations, the organisation’s executive director said in a social media post on Sunday.

The UN chief reiterated his “strongest condemnation” of the M23 offensive “with the support of the Rwanda Defence Forces,” and called on the rebel group to immediately halt all hostile action and withdraw its forces, UN spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said.

He added that in the last 48 hours, two UN peacekeepers from South Africa and one from Uruguay had been killed and 11 peacekeepers were injured and hospitalised.

Rwandan president Paul Kagame has been urged to withdraw troops from the Democratic Republic of Congo - GIAN EHRENZELLER/Shutterstock

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said Sunday he was “deeply concerned” by fighting around Goma in eastern DRC and urged “de-escalation” in a call with Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

Eastern DRC remains a tinderbox of rebel zones and militia fiefdoms in the wake of two successive regional wars stemming from Rwanda’s 1994 genocide.

M23 has vowed to defend Tutsis against ethnic Hutu militias such as the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), which was founded by Hutus who fled Rwanda after participating in the 1994 genocide of more than 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus.