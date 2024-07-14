Rwanda's 99% man who wants to extend his three decades in power

Didier Bikorimana - BBC Great Lakes service
·9 min read
Rwandan President Paul Kagame (C) waves at supporters during a Rwanda Patriotic Front (FPR) kick-off rally, in Musanze on June 22, 2024
[AFP]

There is very little room for improvement for Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame in Monday’s election after getting almost 99% of the vote last time round.

The scale of his victory in 2017, along with his 95% in 2003 and 93% in 2010, raised some questions about how truly democratic the elections were.

Criticism that the former refugee and rebel leader confidently bats away.

“There are those who think 100% is not democracy,” Mr Kagame told thousands of cheering supporters at a campaign rally in western Rwanda last month.

Referring to elections elsewhere, without naming a specific country, he added: “There are many who are voted in office with 15%... Is that democracy? How?”

What happens in Rwanda is Rwanda’s business, the president insisted.

His backers agreed, chanting “they should come and learn” as they waved the red, white and sky blue flags of the governing Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) party.

At over 6ft (1.83m), the wiry 66-year-old father of four cuts a stern and imposing figure amid the crowds. He can crack a smile and a joke or two, but the bespectacled leader can often take on the grimace of a disappointed elder.

His soft, thoughtful delivery forces the listener to take note and when he speaks he is usually very direct, rarely mincing his words.

Even on the occasions when he deploys more cryptic or diplomatic language, he will use insinuation to let people know what he is talking about.

Rwanda Patriotic Front (FPR) supporters gather during a kick-off rally to support Rwandan President Paul Kagame, in Musanze on June 22, 2024
President Kagame's rallies have attracted large crowds [AFP]

Mr Kagame's life has been shaped by the conflict between Rwanda's Tutsi and Hutu ethnic groups.

In order to overcome this, his government now insists that people identify as Rwandans rather than with a specific ethnic group.

President since 2000, he is running for a fourth term, but Mr Kagame has been the real leader of the East African country ever since July 1994. This is when his rebel army ousted the Hutu extremist government which had orchestrated the genocide of that year.

He initially served as vice-president and defence minister.

Many of his supporters, among them some leading Western politicians, praise him for bringing stability and rebuilding Rwanda after the mass slaughter in which 800,000 ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus were killed.

Some accuse his then rebel army of revenge killings at the time, but his government has consistently said they were isolated instances and that those responsible were punished.

The president is not backward when it comes to criticising the West, but he also tries to secure its backing by sometimes playing on the guilt over the failure to prevent the genocide.

Rwanda was also a partner and a financial beneficiary in a now-junked UK scheme to send asylum seekers to the country.

“I will vote for PK, of course,” says university student Marie Jeanne, referring to Mr Kagame by his initials.

“Look at how I am studying well. If he was not president, I might not study well maybe due to lack of security,” she tells the BBC.

For her, the answer to who she would vote for was obvious, but there are two other names on the ballot paper for the nine million registered voters to consider.

The Democratic Green Party’s Frank Habineza and independent Philippe Mpayimana are both running again, in a repeat of the presidential election seven years ago.

However, last time round they got just over 1% of votes between them.

Other political parties have backed Mr Kagame for president.

Opposition politician Diane Rwigara, an outspoken critic of Mr Kagame, was barred from taking part on the grounds that she did not present the correct paperwork, which she dismissed as an excuse to stop her running.

Supporters of the Democratic Green Party dance as they attend the party's political rally in Gihara, Rwanda, on June 23, 2024, ahead of Rwanda's upcoming parliamentary and presidential elections.
Backers of the Democratic Green Party’s Frank Habineza have been trying to drum up support for their candidate [AFP]

Mr Kagame has also been accused of silencing, through imprisonment and intimidation, other potential opponents. He once told the Al Jazeera news channel he should not be held responsible for a weak opposition.

His powerful network of spies has allegedly carried out a spate of cross-border assassinations and abductions.

They are alleged to have even targeted their own former boss, ex-intelligence chief Col Patrick Karegeya, who fled Rwanda after falling out with Mr Kagame.

He was murdered in 2014 in his suite at an upmarket hotel in South Africa's main city, Johannesburg.

"They literally used a rope to hang him tight," said David Batenga, Col Karegeya's nephew.

Mr Kagame did little to distance himself from the killing, while officially denying any involvement.

"You can't betray Rwanda and not get punished for it," he told a prayer meeting shortly afterwards. "Anyone, even those still alive, will reap the consequences. Anyone. It is a matter of time."

The president's pursuit of security at home has led him to send troops into neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo, saying they are pursuing a Hutu rebel group. Rwanda is also accused of backing the M23 rebel group there - something which it denies, despite a wealth of evidence, including in a recent UN report.

“Really to be honest, [the election] is a farce,” says Filip Reyntjens reflecting on the poll. The Belgian political scientist is an expert on the Great Lakes region.

“Of course I don’t know what will happen this time, but previous elections have been… a circus.

“I mean the national electoral commission attributes votes rather than counting votes,” he alleges, citing the last European Union (EU) observer mission report of 2003 and the Commonwealth observer mission report of 2010.

Rwanda’s electoral commission says on its website that it conducts “free, fair and transparent elections to promote democracy and good governance in Rwanda”.

“To me, the upcoming presidential election in Rwanda is a non-event,” says Dr Joseph Sebarenzi, a former speaker of the Rwandan parliament, who lost parents and many family members during the genocide, and now lives in exile in the US.

“The election is like a football game where the organiser is also a competitor, selects other competitors, orders people to attend the game, and where everyone knows the pre-determined winner but must behave as if the game is real.”

Mr Kagame, a keen football fan who closely follows English Premier League club Arsenal, would reject this description.

A picture taken 20 July 1994 in Kigali of then Rwandan vice-president President Paul Kagame, the Tutsi-led RPF (Rwandan Patriotic Front) commander.
President Kagame became Rwanda's vice-president in 1994 at the age of 36 [AFP]

Born in 1957 into a well-to-do household in central Rwanda, he was the youngest of five children.

But, barely two years old, he became a refugee in neighbouring Uganda, fleeing the persecution and pogroms of the late 1950s with his family and thousands of others from the minority Tutsi population.

Despite being just an infant at the time, Mr Kagame has said he can still “remember looking out onto the next hill. We could see people burning the houses there.

"They were killing people. My mother was so desperate. She didn’t want to leave this place,” the president told American journalist and unofficial biographer Stephen Kinzer.

These killings came after Belgian colonisers switched which ethnic group they backed, to favour an emerging ruling elite from the majority Hutu ethnic group, some of whom had suffered ill-treatment under the Tutsi monarchy.

Rwanda gained independence in 1962.

In the late 1970s, Mr Kagame made a series of clandestine visits back home.

While in the capital, Kigali, he frequented a particular hotel in Kiyovu, one of the city’s wealthiest neighbourhoods. Its bar was popular with politicians, security officers and civil servants who gossiped as they sipped their beer after work.

Mr Kinzer wrote that the future leader would listen in to their conversations as he drank an orange soda sitting alone at a table and avoiding attention.

These visits to his homeland sharpened his interest in the art of espionage.

He trained in military intelligence in Uganda and joined the successful rebellion in that country led by Yoweri Museveni that saw him take power in 1986. Mr Kagame further trained in Tanzania, Cuba and the US.

He then led his mainly Tutsi rebel army which marched into Rwanda in 1990.

“[The training] was useful. Cuba, in its wars with the US and connection to Russia, was quite advanced in matters of intelligence. There was also political education: The struggle is about what? How do you sustain it?” he told Mr Kinzer.

A woman carrying her baby on her back walks past an electoral billboard asking for the vote for the incumbent President of Rwanda and the ruling Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) presidential candidate Paul Kagame in Kigali, on July 11, 2024
Billboards in the capital, Kigali, are urging people to vote for the president for another term [AFP]

He has sought to sustain the struggle by targeting economic development - Mr Kagame suggested Rwanda would emulate Singapore or South Korea and achieve development in a generation.

Although Rwanda fell short of its middle-income country target by 2020, Prof Reyntjens says “this is a well-run country”.

“The problem in Rwanda is with political governance, there is no level playing-field, there is no space for opposition, there is no freedom of speech, [which] risks undoing the achievements of good technocratic governance.”

But Mr Kagame maintains the huge crowds of supporters at his rallies are just one example of the trust and love Rwandans have for him and their wish that he continue as their leader, although he once said he would have groomed a successor by 2017.

Because of constitutional changes, he could, in theory, remain in power in 2034.

“The context of every country” matters, Mr Kagame said in a live interview on the state broadcaster last month, addressing the issue of his time in power.

“[The West says]: ‘Oh you have been there too long’. But that’s none of your business. It’s the business of these people here.”

Thousands of miles away in the US, Dr Sebarenzi says he does not know what the future holds for his home country, affectionately known as the land of a thousand hills, but adds: “History shows that in countries where the head of state is stronger than state institutions, change of power can turn violent, leading to chaotic post-regime periods.”

More BBC stories about Rwanda:

A woman looking at her mobile phone and the graphic BBC News Africa
[Getty Images/BBC]

Go to BBCAfrica.com for more news from the African continent.

Follow us on Twitter @BBCAfrica, on Facebook at BBC Africa or on Instagram at bbcafrica

BBC Africa podcasts

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • MAGA Immediately Blames Biden for Trump Assasination Attempt

    Some of Donald Trump’s most loyal Congressional allies immediately blamed Joe Biden for Saturday’s assassination bid against the former president–with one claiming: “Biden sent the orders.”In a series of posts on social media, loyalists including Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia and Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert sought to link the sniper’s attack to language used by Biden.Blackburn posted on X, formerly Twitter, “Just days ago, Biden said “It’s time to put Trump in a bul

  • Biden Mocks Trump's 'Rambling' With 1 Sharp-Toothed Rally Dig

    At an event in Detroit, the president poked fun at what's said to be one of his GOP rival's fears.

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy has yet again found himself at the center of one of the most awkward moments in modern US history

    Zelenskyy has, somehow, found himself in extremely cringeworthy situations — in 2019, at a meeting with Trump, and on Thursday, with Biden.

  • Gunman identified as video shows body and rifle on roof after Trump shooting

    Federal investigators have identified the man who shot at Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania.

  • Project 2025 Creators and Trump Loyalists Are Plotting How to Overthrow The Election if Trump Loses

    Donald Trump loyalists are conspiring in the shadows about potential ways to contest the 2024 presidential election should Trump lose to the Democratic nominee, President Joe Biden.The plan involves a two-pronged approach: implementing voter suppression tactics that make it harder for people to vote, a process they’ve already started doing across the country, and developing a strategy on how to hog-tie the process for ratifying the winner, should Biden win.The Heritage Foundation, the makers of

  • The Kremlin Is Angry at Biden’s Remarks About Putin at NATO Summit

    The Kremlin has said that it finds U.S. President Joe Biden’s comments at the NATO Summit to be “unacceptable” and that the world paid attention to the errors that Biden makes.At the NATO Summit on Thursday, Biden drew gasps from the crowd as he introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “President Putin,” to which Zelensky reacted by smiling and shaking his head. When Zelensky took the microphone, he said, “I’m better” than Putin. Biden responded, “You’re a hell of a lot better.” Bide

  • Judge ends Giuliani bankruptcy, heightening legal risks

    (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Friday ended Rudy Giuliani's bankruptcy, allowing lawsuits for defamation, sexual harassment and other claims to proceed against Donald Trump's former lawyer. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Sean Lane in White Plains, New York, also banned Giuliani from seeking bankruptcy for one year. Giuliani, 80, filed for bankruptcy protection in December after a Washington, D.C., court ordered the former New York City mayor to pay $148 million to two Georgia election workers who he falsely accused of rigging votes in the 2020 presidential election which was won by Democrat Joe Biden.

  • Delta Air Lines adopts new rules for flight attendant uniforms after Palestinian pin flap

    ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines is changing its employee uniform policy following a turbulent ride through a social media storm started by an X user's outrage over two flight attendants who were photographed wearing Palestinian flag pins.

  • Russia reaches out to Pentagon for call after NATO summit

    Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday spoke by phone with his Russian counterpart for the second time in less than a month and one day after the NATO summit wrapped up in Washington with a focus on countering Moscow, according to the Pentagon. During the call with Russian Minister of Defense Andrey Belousov, which was…

  • Trump's VP Finalists Blame Biden And The Media In Shooting's Wake

    Ohio GOP Sen. J.D. Vance said the Biden campaign's "rhetoric led directly to President Trump's attempted assassination."

  • Strange summer for B.C. politics gone wild, as alliances shift ahead of fall vote

    VICTORIA — A shakeup of seismic proportions is reshaping the British Columbia political landscape a little over three months ahead of this fall's Oct. 19 election.

  • Why the Tumen River border could test relations between China, Russia and North Korea

    China has been trying to persuade Russia and North Korea to open a stretch of the Tumen River to Chinese cargo shipping for decades, a step that would provide direct access to the sea from the landlocked northeastern province of Jilin. Although its hopes may have been raised by Russian President Vladimir Putin's comments following his recent visits to Beijing and Pyongyang the issue could still test the strength of the three-way relations. Despite their close ties with Beijing, both Russia and N

  • What happens if Melania and Donald Trump get divorced?

    As Trump travels across the country holding rallies, the furthest Melania has ventured is to fundraisers hosted at her own homes. What happens if Trump wins — and then divorces his wife? asks Gustaf Kilander

  • Lake appeals to have courts reconsider 2022 gubernatorial case

    Kari Lake is appealing to the Arizona Supreme Court to have the courts reconsider her case over her 2022 gubernatorial election loss to Gov. Katie Hobbs (D) after a panel on the Court of Appeals tossed out her case last month. Lawyers for Lake wrote in their filing, obtained by Arizona’s Law, that a new election should be…

  • A county canvassing board rejected the absentee ballot of North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum's wife

    A county canvassing board in North Dakota rejected the absentee ballot of Kathryn Burgum, the wife of Republican Gov. Doug Burgum, from the June election. Cheryl Biller, a Democrat who served on the Cass County Canvassing Board, confirmed that the panel voted unanimously last month to reject her absentee ballot because of mismatching signatures. About 150 ballots were looked at twice for signatures issues, but nine drew greater scrutiny by the board, and six ballots were rejected, Biller said.

  • Hear what these Black voters in Georgia think of Biden stepping down

    CNN’s Rene Marsh talks to Black voters in Georgia to get a sense of who they are voting for in the upcoming election, and what they think of some Democrat lawmakers asking for President Joe Biden to step down amid health concerns.

  • Axelrod: Trump will be greeted at RNC as a ‘martyr’

    Democratic strategist David Axelrod says former President Trump will be greeted as a “martyr” by supporters when he attends next week’s Republican National Convention (RNC) following Saturday’s shooting at a campaign rally. “This is a bracing moment for our country, and hopefully a moment for reflection where everybody kind of pulls back from the abyss…

  • Poland considers shooting down Russian missiles heading to Ukraine

    Poland is considering a Ukrainian proposal to intercept Russian rockets that are on course to hit cities in Ukraine or enter Polish territory, says its foreign minister.

  • 'It was noticed,' says Yukon AFN delegate who turned his back on Pierre Poilievre's speech

    Duane Gastant' Aucoin believes his message for Pierre Poilievre came across "loud and clear" on Thursday, when Aucoin stood with his back turned while the Conservative leader addressed the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) in Montreal."Him and his party are very vocal on attacking two-spirit rights across the country," said Aucoin, who was at the assembly as a delegate from the Yukon, and as interim co-chair of the AFN's two-spirit council."I just could not sit there in good conscience and just wi

  • Joe Biden Calls Shooting At Donald Trump Event “Sick”: “We Cannot Be Like This. We Cannot Condone This”

    UPDATE: President Joe Biden called the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally, which appeared to injure the former president, “sick.” “It’s sick,” Biden told reporters in Rehoboth Beach, DE. “It’s sick. It’s one reason we have to unite this country. We cannot allow for this to be happening. We cannot be like this. We cannot condone …