Ryan Adams’ Tour Canceled Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Ryan Adams’ scheduled tour of the U.K. and Ireland has been canceled, according to announcements from the tour’s ticket agents and venues. The cancellation comes two weeks after multiple sexual-misconduct allegations were leveled at the singer in a New York Times article that included interviews with several former girlfriends and/or collaborators, as well as his ex-wife Mandy Moore.

Announcements from both Ticketmaster Ireland and London’s Royal Albert Hall read: “The Ryan Adams UK & Ireland tour has been canceled. Full refunds to ticket purchasers from authorised outlets will be processed by end of day on Monday. Please allow time for the repayment transaction to hit your account.” Ticket buyers to concerts on the tour reported receiving similar announcements.

Related stories

Ryan Adams' U.K. Tour Is Moving Forward as Fans Are Denied Refunds

Ryan Adams Silenced by Radio Amid Allegations

Ryan Adams' Guitarist Begs Him to 'Get Help'

Earlier this week, multiple disgruntled fans seeking refunds in the wake of the allegations spoke out after their requests were denied by the tour promoters. “Reading the allegations upset me quite a lot and I decided I didn’t want any of my money to go to Ryan Adams in the future,” one fan told the BBC. “I’ve tried to get a refund on the ticket [and] I’ve yet to hear anything back. In the current climate we live in now, I definitely think about who I want my hard-earned money to go to… and I do think the whole [music] industry needs to look at itself.”

Most serious of the accusations against the singer are the alleged explicit texts and Skype sessions he allegedly exchanged with an underage girl, which the FBI is reportedly investigating. Through his lawyer, Andrew B. Brettler, Adams denied that he “ever engaged in inappropriate online sexual communications with someone he knew was underage.”

In the wake of the article, three music-equipment companies ended their sponsorship deal with Adams, and his upcoming release through Capitol Records was canceled, a source confirmed to Variety.

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.