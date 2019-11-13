Ryan Destiny To Lead The Rachel Morrison-Directed Boxing Drama ‘Flint Strong’

Click here to read the full article.

Ryan Destiny is set to star as Claressa “T-REX” Shields, the Flint Michigan-native, world champion boxer who is the subject of Rachel Morrison’s directorial debut film, Flint Strong. The pic, which is set up at Universal, is based on the 2015 boxing documentary T-Rex by Zackary Canepari and Drea Cooper. Barry Jenkins penned the script.

At age 17, Shields’ dreams of becoming the first woman in history to win an Olympic gold medal in boxing came to fruition at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

Michael De Luca and Elishia Holmes are producing the pic under the Universal-based Michael De Luca Productions banner alongside Jenkins. Canepari, Cooper and Sue Jaye Johnson are executive producers, while Universal’s Erik Baiers and Tony Ducret will oversee the project for the studio.

Destiny is best known as one of the leads in Fox’s short-lived musical drama Star and will recur on the upcoming third season of Freeform’s grown-ish. She’s repped by UTA, 717 Management, and Hansen Jacobson.

