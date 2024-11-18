Ryan Garcia targets Jake Paul fight after Rukiya Anpo bout in December

Ryan Garcia is targeting a boxing fight against Jake Paul after seeing Mike Tyson beaten last week.

Garcia is currently serving a one-year suspension from boxing after failing a drugs test following a comprehensive victory over Devin Haney in April, which was later declared a no-contest.

Mapping out his return to boxing, Garcia confirmed he will fight Japanese kickboxer Rukiya Anpo in as special exhibition doubt - a date has since been set for December 30 - before setting his sights on Paul in 2025.

He posted on X: "Ight I’ve been quiet for some time but I’ve been cooking on some plans before my actual return to the ring.

"Here is the plan before April

"Exhibition in December in Japan against the guy who fought aging manny pac [Manny Pacquiao] and tried to knock him out.

"And then go after Jake for uncle Mike [Tyson]."

There is a significant size difference between the pair, with Garca fighting at close to 170 pounds and Paul last week tipping the scales at a career-heaviest 227lbs.

Paul, meanwhile, has previously suggested he wants to fight Canelo Alvarez at 200lbs while Artur Beterbiev has already offered him a shot at his undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO light-heavyweight world titles.