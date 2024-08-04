Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes make rare public appearance together at Paris Olympics

Ryan Gosling is bringing the Kenergy during a rare public appearance with his partner Eva Mendes.

The "Barbie" actor, 43, and the "Hitch" actress, 50, attended the Paris Olympics together on Sunday to watch the gymnastics uneven bars final.

Gosling was photographed wearing a green Olympics hat with his arm wrapped around Mendes, who was sporting white sunglasses. NBC Sports shared a photo from the outing on X, writing, in reference to Gosling's role as Ken in "Barbie," "This Ken's job is 'gymnastics fan.'"

Eva Mendes, left, and Ryan Gosling attend the artistic gymnastics women's uneven bars final during the Olympics on Aug. 4, 2024.

Gosling and Mendes have been partners since 2011 and share two children together. They met when they both starred in the movie "The Place Beyond the Pines."

In recent years, Mendes has stepped back from acting to focus on raising their kids, a decision she described as a "no-brainer" in an interview with "Today" earlier this year.

"I'm so lucky," she said. "And I was like, if I can have this time with my children – and I still work, I just didn't act, because acting takes you on locations, it takes you away."

She added, "It was almost just like a non-verbal agreement that it was like, 'OK, he's going to work and I’m going to work. I'm just going to work here.'"

Gosling has been having a big year after being nominated for best supporting actor at the Academy Awards in March for his role as Ken in "Barbie." He also headlined the action-comedy "The Fall Guy," which opened in May, opposite Emily Blunt.

While accepting an award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in January, Gosling referred to Mendes as the "girl of my dreams" and said they have "two dream children" — though he told E! News that his kids still haven't seen "Barbie."

"I don't know if you should watch your father as Ken," he joked in the January interview. "I don't know what age is a good age to see your father do that. It gets pretty crazy."

In March, Gosling stole the show at the Oscars with a performance of "I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie," which was nominated for best original song. Mendes reacted at the time by sharing a photo of herself on Instagram posing with the pink jacket he wore for the number.

"You took Ken all the way to the Oscar's, RG," she captioned the picture. "Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed."

Speaking with USA TODAY this year, Gosling shared that he always has his family travel with him when he shoots a film.

"We were supposed to shoot ['The Fall Guy'] somewhere else — I won't say where — but it didn't seem like it would be as fun for my kids," he said. "I've been lucky enough to have my family come with me on every film I've made so far, so it becomes hopefully a good experience for everyone."

Contributing: Naledi Ushe

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Olympics: Ryan Gosling seen with Eva Mendes in rare joint appearance