Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Shared Extremely Rare PDA at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Getty

If any event was going to mark Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' first joint appearance in years, it might as well be the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

On August 4, the Hollywood couple were spotted in the audience at two athletic events, starting with the dressage individual Grand Prix freestyle at the Chateau de Versailles. In photos shared by People, Gosling was dressed casually in a red plaid shirt, white Olympics hat, and translucent shades. Meanwhile, Mendes topped off her black dress and white sunglasses with a straw sun hat.

The couple kept their shades on for the women's gymnastics uneven bars final at Bercy Stadium, though the Barbie star switched out his white cap for green Olympics merch. Gosling had his arm around Mendes' shoulder as they watched the exciting event, which culminated in a bronze medal victory for Team USA gymnast Suni Lee.

“They're so cool," one NBC sports commentator said of the couple during the live broadcast.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes began dating after filming The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011 and share two daughters: Esmeralda Amada, 9, and Amada Lee, 8. While their daughters appeared to attend the gymnastics event with Gosling and Mendes, their faces were blurred in photos shared by Getty Images.

Privacy is a top priority for Gosling and Mendes, who kept their marital status a secret until Mendes casually dropped the word “husband” during an interview in November 2021. It's still unclear when the wedding took place, though Mendes has had a “de Gosling” wrist tattoo “for years.”

Back in 2020, Mendes explained to her fans that she doesn’t post personal photos of her partner or their children on Instagram. “As far as Ryan, I’ll only post flashbacks of things that are already ‘out there’ (like pics from movies we did or stuff like that),” she said in an Instagram comment. “My man and kids are private. That’s important to me so thanks for getting that.”

Eva Mendes Wants to Break the Supermom Myth

The actor, entrepreneur, and mother of two chats with *Glamour* about some misconceptions about her break from acting to raise her daughters, her new line of sponges at Target, and the part of her life she definitely does *not* excel in.

While Mendes has been candid about stepping back from acting while raising her daughters, Gosling recently revealed how becoming a father impacted his own career. In May, Gosling told WSJ magazine that he's stopped taking on roles that would put him in a “some kind of dark place,” adding, “The decisions I make, I make them with Eva, and we make them with our family in mind first."

Totally hear ya. So, Ryan…How would you feel about a mixed doubles tennis rom-com that takes place at the Olympics?

Olympics 2024

Olympics Fans Want a Hallmark Movie About the Alleged Exes Who Just Won Gold in Mixed Doubles Tennis

Katerina Siniakova and Tomas Machac are keeping their current relationship status “top secret.”

Originally Appeared on Glamour