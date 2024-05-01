Ryan Gosling Wore a Custom Mint Green Gucci Suit to ‘The Fall Guy’ Premiere

Ryan Gosling may be playing the role of a washed-up Hollywood stuntman in his latest film, but the actor’s red-carpet style certainly hasn’t fizzled out.

Last night, Gosling looked dapper as ever while attending the premiere of his new movie, The Fall Guy, in Los Angeles. Dressed by his longtime stylist Mark Avery, the Canadian actor (who plays Colt Seavers in the forthcoming David Leitch–directed flick) showed up to the TCL Chinese Theatre sporting a custom mint green Gucci suit. The monochromatic ensemble included a silk shirt, a matching jacket and pants, and white leather lace-up shoes.

To top things off, Gosling also rocked a custom TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph on his wrist. The timepiece featured a 39 mm case crafted from 18-karat 3N yellow gold and a gold Milanese bracelet that was custom-made for the 43-year-old actor. Back in April, Gosling was cast as the leading man in the Swiss watchmaker’s campaign that commemorated the Carrera’s 60th anniversary. In 2021, he signed on as an ambassador. “I’ve always admired the brand for its innovation,” Gosling said during the annoucement. “Plus, I’m much more aware of time now, in a way I never used to be.”

After Gosling walked the red carpet with co-star Emily Blunt, who opted for a bright orange Armani Privé dress, he later switched up his look for something more comfortable—or rather, comedic. Gosling reappeared alongside Saturday Night Live’s Mikey Day, and both were dressed as live-action versions of Beavis and Butt-head, respectively. The duo were recently paired together in a viral skit about the cartoon characters when Gosling hosted SNL on April 13. Apparently, it was already time to bring back the costumes.

The Fall Guy, which hits theaters on Friday, is an action-comedy film adaptation of the 1980s TV show of the same name. The movie also counts Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso) and reported future James Bond Aaron Taylor-Johnson as part of its cast. At the L.A. premiere, Gosling touted the motion picture as a “love letter to the stunt community.”

“They are the hardest working people in show business,” he said. “This movie is just a giant campaign to get stunts an Oscar. We are the face of these films, but the crews really make the movies, and this is a love letter to them.”

