Ryan McCready: UUP Derry and Strabane councillor to step down

Ryan McCready, right, with party leader Doug Beattie at an investment conference last year

An Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) councillor on Derry and Strabane District Council is to step down due to "family and work commitments".

Ryan McCready joined the UUP shortly after quitting the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) in 2021 over the removal of Arlene Foster as leader.

The UUP said Mr McCready stepping down was part of a "structured succession plan".

A process to select his replacement will be held next week, the party said.

Mr McCready, a former Royal Irish Regiment soldier who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, is taking up a new role as chair of the Londonderry Port and Harbour Commission.

He said it was an "absolute privilege" to represent people in Londonderry over the last four years.

"The long hours, combined with other commitments and future aspirations, have often come at a detriment to family and work-life balance. This has informed my priorities going forward as I accept new challenges," he said.

"I will continue my positive contribution, support and energy to the wider Ulster Unionist Party across the country."

Mr McCready, who represented the Faughan area on the council, said his successor would have his "full support and encouragement".

The UUP said Mr McCready would move from the party's association in the Foyle constituency to its East Londonderry branch.

"This is part of a structured succession plan to facilitate Ryan to re-balance his family and work commitments as he embarks on a new role as the chair of the Londonderry Port and Harbour Commission," it said.

A spokesperson for the UUP's Foyle association said: "A selection process to replace Alderman McCready will take place early next week.

"We want to thank Ryan for his commitment, hard work and dedication within the Foyle constituency and wish him the very best in his new role and look forward to continuing working with him."