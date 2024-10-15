Ryan Murphy’s ‘Monster’ Season 3 Casts Laurie Metcalf, Tom Hollander and Olivia Williams

Laurie Metcalf, Tom Hollander and Olivia Williams have boarded the cast of Ryan Murphy’s “Monster” Season 3, TheWrap has learned.

Metcalf, Hollander and Williams will join Charlie Hunnam, who is set to star in the anthology series as Ed Gein. Metcalf is set to play Gein’s mother, Augusta, with Hollander starring as Alfred Hitchcock while Williams plays Alma Hitchcock.

Variety first reported the news.

More to come …

