Ryan O’Connor, Michael Wilson Hosting Industry Reading for Broadway Hopeful ‘The Cowards: A Marvelously Queer New Comedy’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Playwright and actor Ryan O’Connor has written a modern, unapologetically queer take on Nöel Coward’s classic comedy “Hay Fever.” Entitled “The Cowards: A Marvelously Queer New Comedy,” the show is being developed by Tony Award winning producers Martian Entertainment, which is led by Carl D. White and Gregory Rae, and Graham Wetterhahn. An invitation-only industry reading will be directed by Michael Wilson and will take place at Pearl Studios in New York City on Dec. 6. The hope is to take the play to Broadway at some point.

O’Connor’s theater credits include “Home Street Home” and “Scissorhands: The Musical.” He can be seen on television as Pete Davidson’s make-up artist on “Bupkis.” He also made his cabaret debut with “Ryan O’Connor Eats His Feelings” and was the co-host of the podcast, “LadyWatch with Ryan and Jason.” Wilson is a veteran director, whose Broadway credits include “The Trip to Bountiful,” “Gore Vidal’s The Best Man,” and “Dividing the Estate.”

“The Cowards” follows four members of a dysfunctional chosen family unit, who have each invited a surprise guest to their Provincetown, Massachusetts home for the weekend. What ensues is a biting, wicked comedy in which a batch of wildly unpleasant people make for uproarious entertainment.

The cast for the reading will include O’Connor, Taylor Schilling, Eva Reign, Isaiah Standard, Veanne Cox, Brandon Uranowitz, Charlie Barnett, Ari Notartomaso, and Makai Hernandez. Music director for the reading is Or Matias and Bob Bennett is the stage manager. Casting is by Telsey Office (Craig Burns, CSA and Charlie Hano, CSA). “The Cowards” was originally presented in 2023 by After Hours Theatre Company and the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

