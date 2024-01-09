Ryan Reynolds appears as Deadpool to accept Welcome to Wrexham Emmy win

Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds made a surprise appearance as Deadpool after Welcome to Wrexham triumphed at the Creative Emmy Awards.

The Disney+ series, which follows Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as they run the Welsh football club, took home five prizes in Sunday night's (January 7) ceremony, with Reynolds donning the famous suit to collect the award for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.

Getty Images

“Wow – Mr Lively couldn’t be here to accept this broken Emmy” he began, in typically jokey fashion. “So he sent me on his behalf. First and foremost, Wrexham, we love you. Thank you for letting Rob and the other guy tell your story. Cymru am byth (Wales forever), bitches.

“I’d also like to thank the Academy for this honour and for not asking us to attend the televised awards show with the real celebrities,” he continued, referencing the Golden Globe Awards, which took place on the same night.

“I’d also like to thank FX and Disney for their support. In exchange, Mr Lively promises to not f**k up my next movie. Lastly, the Oscars – you’re on notice motherf**kers. Maybe we can get a token VFX nod next year. The amount of work on Hugh [Jackman] and Ryan’s face alone is at least worth a nod.”

Ryan Reynolds thanks the Emmys for Welcome To Wrexham as Deadpool in new video on Instagram⚔️😂 pic.twitter.com/0KJmBlE5pG — Deadpool 3 News and Updates (@DP3_news) January 8, 2024

Reynolds is primed to reprise his role as the Merc with a Mouth in Deadpool 3, which also sees Jackman return to the role of Wolverine after previously retiring. Plot details for the MCU film have remained scarce so far, though Reynolds did comment on the leaking of photos from the set.

“Surprises are part of the magic of theatrical movies," he wrote. "It’s important for us to shoot the new Deadpool film in real, natural environments, using practical effects as opposed to making the movie indoors and digitally. Telephoto lenses continue to spoil surprises and create a difficult situation for everyone.”

Deadpool and Deadpool 2 are streaming on Disney+. Deadpool 3, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, is in production.

