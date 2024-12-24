Ryan Reynolds Has Been Blake Lively's 'Rock' During “It Ends with Us” Ordeal: A 'Special Relationship' (Exclusive Source)

"Blake's whole family and her close friends are all supportive," a source close to the actress tells PEOPLE

Blake Lively feels the support of her husband Ryan Reynolds in the wake of her sexual-harassment complaint against Justin Baldoni.

"Ryan is always her rock. They have such a special relationship. He's very proud of her in so many ways," a source tells PEOPLE of Lively, 37, and Reynolds, 48, two days after news broke that she was suing her It Ends with Us director and costar, 40.

The actress is alleging sexual harassment and a subsequent smear campaign in her complaint of Baldoni, which was also filed against the film's lead producer Jamey Heath, Baldoni's production company Wayfarer Studios and its co-founder Steve Sarowitz, plus Jed Wallace, Melissa Nathan and Jennifer Abel, who are all named in the alleged effort to tarnish Lively’s reputation earlier this year.

Bryan Freedman, Baldoni's lawyer, alleged to PEOPLE in a statement on Saturday, Dec. 21, that the A Simple Favor actress's complaint was to "fix her negative reputation."

Lia Toby/Getty; John Nacion/Variety via Getty Blake Lively in London on Aug. 8, 2024; Justin Baldoni in New York City on Aug. 6, 2024

Related: Blake Lively and Legal Team Have Been Prepping Justin Baldoni Legal Action for 'Months': 'So Ugly for Her' (Exclusive)

ADVERTISEMENT

After filing her complaint, Lively is "trying to just focus on making Christmas special for her children," the source close to the actress — who shares daughters James, 10, Inez, 8, and Betty, 5, plus son Olin, 1, with Reynolds — tells PEOPLE.

"For now, she's said what needed to be said," the insider adds.

Lively's complaint, which is a precursor to filing a discrimination lawsuit in California, states there was a meeting held to address Baldoni's alleged actions and "the hostile work environment that had nearly derailed production."

The meeting was allegedly attended by various producers from the film, along with Reynolds, whom Lively tied the knot with in September 2012.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Nicole Rivelli Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in It Ends with Us (2024)

Related: All of the Stars Who Have Publicly Supported Blake Lively Amid Her Sexual Harassment Complaint Against It Ends with Us Costar Justin Baldoni

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the demands allegedly addressed in the meeting included safeguards like a full-time intimacy coordinator, "no more showing nude videos or images of women ... to [Lively] and/or her employees," "no more mention of [Baldoni's] previous 'pornography addiction,'"... "no more discussions to [Lively] ... about personal experiences with sex" and "no more inquiries by [Baldoni] to [Lively's] trainer without her knowledge or consent to disclose her weight."

"No more adding of sex scenes, oral sex or on camera climaxing by BL outside the scope of the script BL approved when signing onto the project," were other requests the complaint alleges that Baldoni and the other filmmakers agreed to.

Freedman added in his Saturday statement to PEOPLE that Lively's allegations are "false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt."

He also claimed that the actress caused issues during the filming of the movie, including "threatening to not show up to set, threatening to not promote the film, ultimately leading to its demise during release."



Several prominent individuals have come out in support of Lively amid the filing against Baldoni, including It Ends with Us novel author Colleen Hoover, Lively's A Simple Favor director Paul Feig, her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costars America Ferrera, Alexis Bledel and Amber Tamblyn, Amy Schumer and Amber Heard, her sister Robyn Lively and Robyn's husband Bart Johnson.



Read the original article on People