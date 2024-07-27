Ryan Reynolds Confirms the Sex of His 4th Child With Wife Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds confirmed the sex of his fourth child with Blake Lively in a conversation with Walking 4 Hope founder John Bell. Reynolds has worked with the organization, which is connected to him via Jake Bell, John’s late son. Jake was a big fan of Reynolds’ famous character Deadpool, and after his passing in 2020, John began the organization to help people struggling with their mental health.

In a conversation with John, Reynolds revealed that he and Lively now share a little boy, who he recently announced is named Olin. This is the couple’s first son after having three girls: James, Inez, and Betty.

The interview mentioning Olin was shared on the actor’s social media on July 26. John begins by saying, “What I do now keeps me alive daily, because I’ve made my peace with death. I’m gonna be reunited with him at some point but it damn right ain’t now.”

Reynolds responded, “The resilience it takes to put one foot in front of the other, as many times as you’ve done it, and transmute that much grief into something powerfully useful. I’m very grateful that you shared his story.”

He added, “I want to share with you that I too have a son, and if I love him one tenth as much as you love Jake, I feel like I’ve done a pretty damn good job.”

After the interview was shared, John added more perspective on how Reynolds has helped his organization on X, formerly Twitter.

“I don’t know how I have managed to keep quiet for so long,” he shared. “I can not even begin to express what this man Ryan has done for me personally and for our charity @Walking4Hope. But I never forget the foundations. I want to express my gratitude to everyone who has gotten behind me and our cause.”

Reynolds first shared the name of his son during the July 22 premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine while speaking to the audience.

“I want to start by saying thank you to my wife Blake, who is here,” Reynolds said. “I want to thank my kids James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here: I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing—that is, the contents of this movie—that happens in your wondrous life.”

