Ryan Reynolds 'Eats' Robert Downey Jr. in Silly Superhero Fantasy Football League Challenge

Ryan Reynolds is putting his money where his mouth is — literally!

This week, Reynolds is facing off against Robert Downey Jr. in the AGBO Superhero Fantasy Football League, which brings together some of the biggest stars from popular superhero movies as they compete against each other for charity.

On Thursday, as this week’s football games began, the Iron Man star — who’s lost 5 of the 8 match-ups so far — sent a playful warning to Reynolds, who’s currently tied for first place with Chris Hemsworth.

“I’m not a smack talker. I’m not gonna say, ‘Ryan eat my pigskin’ or any of that stuff. Honestly, I’m praying for ya,” said the 54-year-old actor as he let out a fake laugh. “I wish you the best of luck. We’ll see ya on the field my brother. We’re all in this together.”

However, despite the friendly facade, Downey Jr., who’s playing for Guy Aquino’s Sacred Hearts intervention, counseling and treatment services for addiction, meant business.

“Eat me,” the actor added at the very end of the clip.

The Deadpool star, 43, who never misses an opportunity to troll one of his famous friends, quickly responded by proving that he was ready, willing and able to “eat” his competition.

In the silly Instagram clip, Reynolds stares straight at the camera while taking out a cookie with Downey Jr.’s face on it and proceeds to slowly eat the entire thing, before grabbing yet another Downey Jr. cookie and starting the process all over again.

“Oh. Snap,” the actor, who’s playing for the Sick Kids Foundation of Canada, captioned the clip.

Acknowledging his opponent, Downey Jr. responded by commenting “#touche’ 🙏🏽.”

Although there are still more games that have to take place this weekend, the Iron Man star is currently leading Reynolds in their match-up, although the Canadian star is still projected to win.

“It’s a fantasy league, of course, but with a twist,” Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo explained to ESPN earlier this year. In the announcement for this year’s season, Joe and his brother Anthony, who own AGBO studios, announced they were putting up a $100,000 prize.

In addition to Hemsworth, Reynolds and Downey Jr., fellow Marvel stars Tom Holland, Karen Gillan, Michael B. Jordan, Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Chris Pratt and Chris Evans are competing for the top spot. The league, which is hosted by ESPN, also includes Joe and ESPN fantasy analyst Matthew Berry.

And while Evans might only be in the middle of the pack right now, his fellow superhero pals shouldn’t count him out of the race yet, as the Captain America star has won for the last two years.